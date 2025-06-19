Sports Mole up Manchester City’s injury and suspension news ahead of Monday’s FIFA Club World Cup Group G clash with Al-Ain.

Manchester City will endeavour to make it two wins from two at the FIFA Club World Cup when they take on Al-Ain at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday (BST).

The Citizens kick-started their Group G campaign with a routine 2-0 victory over Moroccan side Wydad AC on Wednesday, courtesy of first-half goals from Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku.

Pep Guardiola’s side can all but secure their place in the knockout rounds if they claim maximum points against an Al-Ain side who were put to the sword 5-0 by Juventus on Thursday.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest with their UAE counterparts.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: Unknown

Mateo Kovacic will play no part at the Club World Cup after he underwent Achilles surgery at the beginning of this month and is expected to remain sidelined for up to three months, meaning he is likely to miss the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Games to miss: One

Return date: June 26 (vs. Juventus)

Rico Lewis was controversially sent off towards the end of Man City’s win over Wydad AC and will serve a one-match ban against Al-Ain, but the right-back will be available to return for the final group fixture against Juventus next Thursday.