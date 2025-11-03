Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Manchester City could line up for Wednesday's Champions League match with Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola could make a few alterations to his starting XI when the Sky Blues host Borussia Dortmund in Wednesday's Champions League fixture, but one certainty is the presence of Erling Haaland up front.

The ex-Dortmund starlet reunites with his old team in unstoppable form, adding another two goals to his tally in Sunday's 3-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth and joining two Liverpool greats in an exclusive club in the process.

Haaland was also on target against his former side in a 2-1 Champions League victory in 2022, and there is nothing to suggest that the 25-year-old will lose his spot to Omar Marmoush on Wednesday.

However, members of Haaland's supporting cast might change. Even though Rayan Cherki claimed a pair of assists for the striker at the weekend, he may be spared in midweek given his recent return from injury.

Instead, Guardiola can bring Tijjani Reijnders back into the starting XI, while Savinho is an alternative to Bernardo Silva, who is one yellow card away from incurring a Champions League suspension.

Nico Gonzalez ought to keep his place at the base of the midfield, though, as Rodri has only just returned from a hamstring problem and should be eased back in slowly.

A couple of defensive alterations are not beyond the realm of possibility either, as Rayan Ait-Nouri and John Stones may be preferred to Nico O'Reilly and Josko Gvardiol against a Dortmund side who have scored in every away match so far this season.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Dias, Ait-Nouri; Gonzalez; Savinho, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland

No Data Analysis info