Man City vs. Borussia Dortmund: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Champions League clash

Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Only goal difference can separate Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund heading into Wednesday's Champions League league-phase battle at the Etihad Stadium.

The Sky Blues and the German giants have each collected seven points from their three fixtures courtesy of two wins and a draw, although Niko Kovac's men can claim to be one point better off in the table thanks to their astonishing scoring feats.

Dortmund have scored four goals in all of their UCL games so far this season - most recently securing a 4-2 win away to Copenhagen - while City have netted twice in every match and strolled to a 2-0 victory at Villarreal on matchday three.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 6

Manchester City wins: 3

Draws: 2

Borussia Dortmund wins: 1

Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund never crossed paths competitively before the Sky Blues were crowned Premier League champions in 2012, after which they met their German counterparts for the first time in the 2012-13 Champions League.

The two sides have exclusively locked horns in Europe's elite tournament, and City hold the bragging rights with three victories compared to just one for BVB, and another two contests have ended in a share of the spoils.

The inaugural City vs. Dortmund battle took place at the Etihad in October 2012, where Marco Reus had seemingly done enough to propel the German side to victory, but Mario Balotelli's 90th-minute penalty stole a point for the Citizens.

However, there would be no late reprieve for Roberto Mancini's side at the Signal Iduna Park a couple of months later, as Julian Schieber scored the only goal for Borussia Dortmund in a 1-0 home victory for the Bundesliga outfit.

Dortmund have since failed to get the better of Pep Guardiola's men in four attempts, though, firstly falling to a pair of 2-1 losses during the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 Champions League.

Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden - the latter again scoring in the 90th minute - cancelled out a Reus strike in the home leg, before Riyad Mahrez and Foden ensured that Jude Bellingham's opener would be in vain in the return fixture.

Erling Haaland was powerless in both matches, but the Norway international showed his former side exactly what they were missing in September 2022, scoring the winning goal in another 2-1 group-stage victory for Man City.

Guardiola's side could not make it four wins on the spin against Dortmund a month later, though, being held to a goalless draw in Germany thanks to Gregor Kobel's penalty save from Mahrez.

Previous meetings

Oct 25, 2022: Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Manchester City (Champions League)

Sep 14, 2022: Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund (Champions League)

Apr 14, 2021: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Manchester City (Champions League)

Apr 06, 2021: Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund (Champions League)

Dec 04, 2012: Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Manchester City (Champions League)

Oct 03, 2012: Manchester City 1-1 Borussia Dortmund (Champions League)

