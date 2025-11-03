Sports Mole rounds up Manchester City’s injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

One for one in Champions League home fixtures so far this season, Manchester City endeavour to prolong that perfect sequence in Wednesday's league-phase tussle with Borussia Dortmund.

The Sky Blues eased past 10-man Napoli 2-0 at the Etihad in their opening fixture of the new term and have since taken four points from two away matches against Monaco and Villarreal, securing another two-goal success over the latter.

Speaking of two-goal triumphs, Pep Guardiola also masterminded a 3-1 victory over high-flying Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday, a result that moved the Citizens back into the top two of the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the visit of Dortmund, who have also amassed seven points from three UCL games and sit one place above their hosts in the 36-team table.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Guardiola was boosted by the returns of Erling Haaland and Rodri against Bournemouth, but Mateo Kovacic - who has played just 37 minutes this season - was missing from the matchday squad again.

The Citizens boss confirmed that the Croatian midfielder was struggling with a calcification on his ankle, and the club would wait on him for the "last part of the season", suggesting that he could be sidelined for months.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match, but Bernardo Silva will miss the matchday five battle with Bayer Leverkusen if he receives a yellow card on Wednesday, having already been booked twice in this season's Champions League.

