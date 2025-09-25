Preview: Mallorca vs Alaves - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's La Liga clash between Mallorca and Alaves, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Mallorca's search for their first victory of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign will continue on Saturday evening when they welcome Alaves to Estadi Mallorca Son Moix.

The Pirates have only picked up two points from their first six matches of the season, which has left them down in 19th spot in the La Liga table, while the visitors are 10th in the division on eight points.

Match preview

Mallorca have a record of zero wins, two draws and four defeats from their opening six matches of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign, with two points leaving them down in 19th spot in the division.

The Pirates were beaten 3-0 by Barcelona in their campaign opener before drawing with Celta Vigo, but they then lost their next two against Real Madrid and Espanyol, picking up just one point from their first four matches.

Jagoba Arrasate's side then collected a welcome point against Atletico Madrid on September 21, but they will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad on Wednesday night.

It has been an incredibly difficult start to the season in terms of the quality of their opposition, but the fans will be expecting a response in Saturday's home clash with Alaves.

Mallorca have won 20 and lost 11 of their previous 40 matches against Alaves in all competitions, but they have not actually overcome the Basque outfit since a La Liga clash in April 2022.

Alaves took four points from their two La Liga matches against Mallorca last season, so they will enter this game with a degree of confidence, although Mallorca have won three of their last seven contests, with three draws also occurring.

The Blue and Whites have made a solid start to the campaign, boasting a record of two wins, two draws and two defeats from their six matches to collect eight points, which has left them in 10th spot in the division.

Eduardo Coudet's side opened their 2025-26 campaign with a 2-1 success over Levante, before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis in their second match of the season.

Alaves picked up four points from their next two games, drawing with Atletico Madrid before beating Athletic Bilbao, but they then lost to Sevilla ahead of a 1-1 stalemate with Getafe on Wednesday night.

El Glorioso have tackled Mallorca on 20 occasions in La Liga and have only managed to record three wins, with none of those coming on their travels, so history could be made on Saturday.

Mallorca La Liga form:

LDLLDL

Alaves La Liga form:

WLDWLD

Team News

Mallorca will be without the services of Marash Kumbulla due to a muscular problem, while Omar Mascarell will need to be assessed before a decision on his fitness can be made.

Vedat Muriqi has been in strong form this season, scoring four times in five appearances, and there will be another spot in the final third of the field for the 31-year-old.

Takuma Asano could again be given the nod in a wide area on Saturday, while there should also be a spot in the number 10 position for Sergi Darder, who has been a vital player this term.

As for Alaves, no fresh injuries have been reported, so the visitors could have a full squad for this match.

Carlos Vicente has scored twice in six appearances for the Basque outfit this term, and he will operate in a wide area, while Carles Alena should also feature in the final third of the field.

Head coach Coudet has a number of options when it comes to the centre-forward spot, but Lucas Boye should keep his spot despite competition for Mariano Diaz and Toni Martinez.

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Roman; Morey, Valjent, Raillo, Mojica; Costa, Morlanes; Asano, Darder, Torre; Muriqi

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Jonny, Tenaglia, Garces, Diarra; Guridi, Blanco; Vicente, Suarez, Alena; Boye

We say: Mallorca 2-1 Alaves

Mallorca will go in search of their first victory of the season on Saturday, and we are expecting it to arrive here. Alaves have won twice in La Liga this term, but we are backing Mallorca to claim maximum points, with Muriqi potentially helping the Pirates to triumph.

