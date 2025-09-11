[monks data]
Preview: Luton Town vs Plymouth Argyle - prediction, team news, lineups

Preview: Luton vs Plymouth - prediction, team news, lineups
Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Hoping to climb into the League One playoffs, Luton Town are set to host fellow relegated club Plymouth Argyle at Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Hatters are looking for a fourth win in five games, while the Pilgrims are aiming to secure back-to-back league victories for the first time this term.


Match preview

Matt Bloomfield's Luton were demoted for the second consecutive season in 2024-25, and they will be desperate to bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

To that end, the Hatters have won four of their opening six matches, a run that has them seventh in the table with 12 points, just one behind sixth-placed Barnsley in the playoff spots.

Bloomfield's side are playing their first league game of the month this weekend, but they did win last time out when they beat Barnet 4-1 in the EFL Trophy on September 2.

Prior to that victory, Luton took all three points in their most recent third-tier clash with a 3-0 victory on the road to Burton Albion, courtesy of first-half efforts from Lasse Nordas and Millenic Alli, as well as a strike from Zack Nelson just before the hour mark.

Another three points on Saturday could see the hatters leapfrog both Barnsley and Bradford City in order to move up to fifth place, boosting their push for promotion.

Plymouth Argyle manager Tom Cleverley claps fans after the game on August 30, 2025

Meanwhile, Plymouth struggled throughout their 2024-25 Championship campaign and were eventually relegated after finishing 23rd in the division.

The Pilgrims will be hoping to return to the second tier immediately, but they have made a lacklustre start to their promotion effort, with two wins and five defeats so far this term.

However, Tom Cleverley's men have begun September in improved fashion, bouncing back from consecutive defeats at the end of August with back-to-back wins against Cheltenham Town and Stockport County.

Last Saturday, Plymouth beat County 4-2 at Home Park, and the manager will be pleased that his team scored four goals in a competitive match for the first time since February.

A third win of the season could lift the Pilgrims up to 16th and see them overtake both Rotherham United and Northampton Town in the process.

Luton Town League One form:



Luton Town form (all competitions):



Plymouth Argyle League One form:



Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):




Team News

Jerry Yates of Luton Town and Mads Anderson

Luton could be missing up to nine players this weekend, from forwards Elijah Adebayo, Ali Al Hamadi and Jacob Brown, to defensive options Tom Lockyer, Teden Mengi and Hakeem Odoffin.

With Mads Andersen and Reuell Walters also doubts for this clash, then Bloomfield could turn to a back three of Christ Makosso, Mark McGuinness and Nigel Lonwijk.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Lasse Nordas and Jerry Yates should start in a strike partnership, flanked by Gideon Kodua and Millenic Alli once again considering the doubts about Isaiah Jones's fitness.

As for Plymouth, they are without a number of players in the backline, including Jack MacKenzie and Julio Pleguezuelo, and even goalkeeper Conor Hazard.

In their absence, shot-stopper Luca Ashby-Hammond should be protected by a trio of Kornel Szucs, Alex Mitchell and Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu.

Further forward, striker Lorent Tolaj is likely to be backed up by Caleb Watts and Bali Mumba considering that Xavier Amaechi is out with a hamstring injury, and Jamie Paterson is a doubt due to a calf issue.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Makosso, McGuinness, Lonwijk; Saville; Kodua, Nelson, Clark, Alli; Nordas, Yates

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Ashby-Hammond; Szucs, Mitchell, Sarpong-Wiredu; Edwards, Ibrahim, Boateng, Sorinola; Watts, Mumba; Tolaj  


SM words green background

We say: Luton Town 2-1 Plymouth Argyle


 

Luton are in strong form as they push for promotion, and they will be confident after winning three of their last four home games.

On the other hand, Plymouth have struggled in 2025-26, and they may walk away empty-handed after losing all of their matches on the road so far this term.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

