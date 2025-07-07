Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Major League Soccer clash between Los Angeles FC and Colorado Rapids, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The Colorado Rapids can leapfrog Los Angeles FC for seventh in the Western Conference of Major League Soccer with a victory against them on Wednesday at BMO Stadium.

Both teams are tied at 26 points in the table after the Black and Gold had their match versus Austin FC postponed due to weather, while the Rapids were beaten 2-1 by Sporting Kansas City on Independence Day.

Match preview

With four of their next five matches taking place at BMO Stadium LAFC have an opportunity to break away from the Western Conference pack and put some distance between themselves and the teams on the outside of the playoff picture.

At the moment they find themselves in a four-way tie for the final automatic first round post-season berth, but with at least two games in hand on the teams either above or below them out West.

Heading into the Club World Cup Steve Cherundolo’s side were on a nine-match unbeaten run across all competitions, but they enter this encounter on a four-game winless streak, netting just once over that stretch.

A loss on Wednesday would mark the first time they ever suffer consecutive MLS defeats at BMO Stadium, while also equaling their longest losing run in the competition this year.

In six of their previous eight league fixtures, the Black and Gold have given up the opening goal but managed to come back and claim points in five of those instances.

LAFC boast a 100% record all-time at home against the Rapids, without a goal conceded in their previous five matches against them at BMO Stadium dating back to 2022.

Colorado took another step backwards in the Western Conference table last weekend, dropping points for the fifth time in their previous six matches in this competition.

Four their next five MLS affairs take place away from home where they are currently on a six-match winless run, playing to a 3-3 draw at the New England Revolution in their last road contest.

In three of their last four MLS away games Chris Armas’ men have scored the opening goal but failed to emerge victorious, dropping a combined eight points in the process.

With 24 goals scored after 21 domestic affairs this year, the Burgundy Boys have netted fewer times than any MLS side currently sitting in a playoff position.

All but one of their victories in the competition this year occurred when the Rapids kept the opposition off the scoresheet in the opening half, while suffering just one defeat in that scenario in 2025.

The Burgundy Boys have won just one of their last four regular season away games versus a side from California, collecting a 2-1 triumph at PayPal Park in March against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Team News

Due to a sore arm Hugo Lloris missed the previous match for LAFC, with David Ochoa taking his place, while Maxime Chanot was sidelined because of a head injury.

Their defeat to the Vancouver Whitecaps the last time out (1-0) was the final game for Olivier Giroud in Black and Gold colours with the French record goalscorer moving to Ligue 1 side Lille.

On the Colorado side, Samuel Vines was sidelined against SKC with a groin strain, while Zack Steffen sat out with a knee injury as Nicolas Hansen took his place between the sticks once again.

Rafael Navarro converted a penalty one minute from the 90 last Friday, his seventh of the MLS campaign, putting him a goal behind Djordje Mihailovic for first on the team with the latter returning from an ankle injury last week.

Los Angeles FC possible starting lineup:

Ochoa; Palencia, Long, Segura, Hollingshead; Tillman, Jesus, Amaya; Ordaz, Ebobisse, Bouanga

Colorado Rapids possible starting lineup:

Hansen; Rosenberry, Maxso, Awaziem, Travis; Ronan, Atencio; Bassett, Mihailovic, Ku-DiPietro; Navarro

We say: Los Angeles FC 1-0 Colorado Rapids

LAFC have had a demanding schedule of late, but their veteran leadership have navigated tough stretches before, and we believe they will find a way to do so once again on Wednesday versus a side they have had their share of success against at home.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Los Angeles FC win with a probability of 70.07%. A draw has a probability of 17.9% and a win for Colorado Rapids has a probability of 12.05%. The most likely scoreline for a Los Angeles FC win is 2-0 with a probability of 11.65%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 1-0 (10.25%) and 2-1 (9.62%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (8.46%), while for a Colorado Rapids win it is 0-1 (3.72%).

