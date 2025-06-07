Liverpool reportedly slap a new price tag on Colombian attacker Luis Diaz after knocking back a Barcelona approach for the South American.

Liverpool have reportedly slapped a new price tag on the head of Colombian attacker Luis Diaz following a failed approach from Barcelona.

The ex-Porto man is on the verge of entering the last two years of his Anfield contract and has confirmed that his agents have been holding talks with unspecified clubs elsewhere.

At the same time, Diaz reaffirmed his happiness at Anfield, although a sale this summer makes sense financially for the Reds if they cannot strike an agreement with his camp over a renewal.

Despite apparent interest from Saudi Arabia, Barcelona appear to be in the driving seat to sign the 28-year-old and even rejected a sensational Chelsea swap proposal due to their desire to capture him.

The reigning La Liga champions are already believed to have failed with one approach for Diaz, though, and Liverpool are seeking a major profit on the man they forked out £42.5m for in 2022.

Liverpool 'to demand up to £70m' for Diaz

According to Football Insider, the Merseyside giants are ready to hold out for as much as £70m to let the attacker depart, although a bid of £60m may also be accepted.

However, Barcelona have been warned that the price range could rise if Saudi Pro League clubs show a firm interest in signing Diaz, who could expect a much more lucrative financial package in the Middle East.

A mammoth £85m proposal was supposedly being considered by Barcelona earlier this year, but the Catalan club are not in a position to be splashing out such a fee on one player.

Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford could be a cheaper alternative at around £40m, although Diaz is ostensibly above the Englishman on Barcelona's list of attacking targets.

The 28-year-old had a direct hand in 25 goals in 50 matches last season - 17 of his own and eight assists - taking his total for the Reds to 41 strikes and 23 helpers in 148 appearances in all competitions.

How Florian Wirtz could help Barcelona's Diaz mission

Diaz was a favourite of Arne Slot's last season not just thanks to his output, but also his versatility, functioning as both a central striker and left-winger when need be.

However, Liverpool are expected to pursue both a new number nine and new wide option this summer, and they appear to be getting increasingly closer to a deal for the latter.

On Friday night, it was reported that a revised offer had been sent for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, who could be Liverpool's new left-winger if Dominik Szoboszlai continues in the number 10 spot.

Liverpool signing Wirtz for a club-record fee and also bringing in a new striker would almost certainly make them more receptive to reasonable bids for Diaz, especially if it becomes clear that the Colombian will not be guaranteed starts anymore.