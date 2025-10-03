Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix, who viewed as an alternative to teammate Marc Guehi.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix next summer.

The 25-year-old played the full match on Thursday night, when the Eagles secured a 2-0 Conference League win over Dynamo Kiev in Poland.

Oliver Glasner's men are now 19 games unbeaten in all competitions stretching back into last term, holders of the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield.

The South London club are embarking on their first-ever continental campaign in 2025-26 and are one of the favourites to win the Conference League.

Before the October international break brings a pause to club action, Palace make their maiden trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to face Everton on Sunday in the Premier League.

Liverpool considering Lacroix summer swoop?

According to Football Insider, a Premier League giant is eyeing up a move for highly-rated defender Lacroix ahead of next summer's transfer window.

The report claims that current English champions Liverpool are considering a swoop for the 25-year-old before the start of 2026-27.

It is understood that the Reds' scouting network have identified Lacroix as a 'Rolls Royce defender' who could help bolster their backline.

With the centre-back's contract at Selhurst Park expiring during the summer of 2029, Liverpool would need to pay a significant amount for the player.

Only featuring for his nation's Under-17s side so far in his career, Lacroix supposedly has an outside chance of making Didier Deschamps's France squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Liverpool switching Palace efforts

On the final day of the summer transfer window, Palace defender Marc Guehi had completed a medical with Liverpool ahead of a proposed £35m deal.

The England international was all set to switch to Anfield, however the deal collapsed after the Eagles failed to source an adequate replacement.

As there are no guarantees that Liverpool go back in for Guehi in 2026, Lacroix could be the Palace player picked to make the switch.