Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson faces an uncertain future following reports that Atletico Madrid's interest in signing him is subsiding.

Atletico Madrid have reportedly cooled their interest in Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson and have turned their attention to Atalanta full back Matteo Ruggeri.

The Reds look set to field a revamped defence next term, with Jeremie Frimpong a candidate to start on the right of a back four, while new signing Milos Kerkez may line up on the left.

Kerkez will face competition from Kostas Tsimikas and Robertson for a starting spot, though after joining from Bournemouth for a fee of £40m, it would be surprising if he was not an automatic pick in the XI in 2025-26.

Tsimikas has been linked with an exit to Leeds United, while Robertson is said to have been a target for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

However, Robertson's chances of joining the La Liga outfit have been dashed, with Marca reporting that Atletico are aiming to complete a deal for Atlanta left-back Ruggeri.

What does the future hold for Robertson?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot could benefit from keeping Robertson around the first-team squad next season given his experience may be pivotal at crucial stages of the campaign.

The Scotsman is 31 years old and struggled at times in 2024-25, but it would be unfair to expect Kerkez to perform flawlessly considering he is only 21 years old himself.

Celtic have been credited with an interest in the left-back's signature, and though playing for his boyhood club would be appealing, the Liverpool veteran could still contribute significantly in one of Europe's top leagues.

There is also an argument that Robertson himself would personally benefit from fewer games given Scotland will be embarking on their World Cup qualification campaign, and more rest could lead to him being able to play at his best.

The importance of continuity

Slot's only signing in the summer of 2024 was backup winger Federico Chiesa, but Slot showcased the importance of continuity, with the club winning the Premier League title with an unchanged squad.

Replacing Robertson in the backline could be detrimental to the Reds' title defence, especially as they have already lost Trent Alexander-Arnold, and could lose starting centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

Centre-back Jarrell Quansah is expected to imminently complete a transfer to Bayer Leverkusen, while Joe Gomez has frequently been linked with a move away.

Perhaps it would be better for all parties if Robertson was to remain at Anfield, where his experience could prove vital in the final stages of the 2025-26 campaign.