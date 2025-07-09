Liverpool are still said to be active in the summer transfer window, and a report suggests they are willing to compete with rivals for a defender.

Liverpool are said to be prepared to battle at least 10 Premier League clubs for defender Giovanni Leoni of Italian side Parma.

The Reds will be looking to retain their top-flight crown after winning their second title five seasons, and they have so far been the biggest spenders in England.

Signings such as Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez have taken the club's spending close to £200m, and they could be set for further expenditure.

Players like Marc Guehi and Alexander Isak have been linked, and their acquisitions would help boost boss Arne Slot's squad significantly.

A report from talkSPORT has also emerged claiming that Liverpool are keen on bringing in Parma centre-back Leoni, though they add that the teenager's preference is to stay in Italy.

Leoni in profile

Leoni played 17 times in Serie A for Parma last term - starting 14 games - with the defender scoring once and receiving one red card.

The 18-year-old is an adept passer, with his passing accuracy of 87.7% only bettered by three of his teammates.

It should also be noted that the defender managed to win 63% of his aerial duels, and his prowess in the air could make him an attractive option for Liverpool, who have often looked to sign more imposing centre-backs.

The successor to Virgil van Dijk?

The fact that Liverpool have been linked to both Leoni and Guehi in the same window could hint at the club's intention to plan for a future without captain Virgil van Dijk.

Despite arguably still being the best centre-back in England, the Dutchman is 34 years old and it would not be surprising if he was to experience a decline in performance levels over the next seasons.

By signing Leoni, the Reds would be able to have the Italian learn from Van Dijk while he is still at the peak of his powers, before allowing the youngster to gradually establish himself in the first team.