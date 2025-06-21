Liverpool reportedly the latest developments on Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, who only has one year remaining on his current contract with the Eagles.

Liverpool centre-back target Marc Guei is reportedly prepared to see out final year of his Crystal Palace contract in order to secure a move elsewhere despite the Eagles hoping to sell him this summer.

The Reds look set to be the big spenders of the summer given they have secured Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee that could reach £116m.

While the club have been focused on strengthening up front, it appears they are likely to be active in defence as well considering links to Guehi have emerged in recent days.

It is no surprise that Liverpool would look for defensive reinforcements following news that centre-back Jarell Quansah could soon make the switch to Bayer Leverkusen for £30m.

However, The Guardian report that Guehi will not rush into making a decision about his future, adding that he is willing to stay until he becomes a free agent.

Should Liverpool pursue Guehi?

Guehi has been one of Palace's standout players under Oliver Glasner, helping lead the team to FA Cup glory against Manchester City in May.

The defender is not only a commanding presence in the box, but his ability with the ball at his feet would make him an asset to Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

Should the 24-year-old join the champions, he would have to compete with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk for a starting spot, neither of whom will be easy to displace.

It should be noted that the Palace star is weaker than the Reds duo in the air given he won just 59% of his aerial duels last term in the Premier League, less than Konate (66%) and considerably less than Van Dijk (69%).

Liverpool have historically looked to sign centre-backs that are dominant aerially, with the likes of Joel Matip towering above most opposition forwards,

At 5ft 11in, Guehi would be the shorter than Liverpool's current starters by nearly half a foot, and his struggles in the air would have to be mitigated elsewhere.

Additionally, it remains to be seen if Guehi would be satisfied with a place on the substitute's bench considering he is an England regular, though perhaps Liverpool view him as the long-term successor to Konate.