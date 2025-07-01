Liverpool are looking to bring in a number nine, and a report claims that they have a shortlist of options, including alternatives to Alexander Isak.

Liverpool have drawn up a striker shortlist of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Victor Osimhen, the latest reports have claimed.

Arne Slot's champions have so far been the Premier League's biggest spenders in the summer window, signing the likes of Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez.

The Reds are also said to be in the market for a new number nine, with currents striker Darwin Nunez linked with a move to Italian outfit Napoli.

Newcastle United attacker Isak has been mentioned as one potential successor to the Uruguayan forward, though his price could prove to be prohibitively expensive.

Transfer expert Florian Plettenberg has claimed that while Isak is a genuine target for the champions, the Merseysiders also have Eintracht Frankfurt's Ekitike and Napoli's Osimhen as possible options this summer.

Ekitike and Osimhen assessed

Ekitike profiles more similarly to Isak considering he is adept at dropping deep to link play, and his ability on the ball could help get the best out of the likes of Mohamed Salah and Wirtz.

The 23-year-old scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in the Bundesliga last term, though he did underperform his xG by more than seven, indicating that he is not a reliable finisher.

Osimhen is 26 years old, and though he was on loan at Galatasaray in 2024-25 after his relationship with Napoli soured, he has a proven track record of production in the final third.

The Nigerian scored 26 league goals last season, 15 goals in Serie A in 2023-24, 26 goals in Serie A in 2022-23 and 14 goals in Serie A in 2021-22.

While he is productive, he is not as strong when dropping to collect the ball and instead prefers to stretch the pitch, which could be useful for creative passers like Wirtz.

Is Isak's price worth it?

Newcastle are said to be demanding a fee in the region of £150m, and that price could be difficult to match given the Reds signed Wirtz for a fee that may rise to £116m.

The Swede netted 23 goals in the Premier League last term, a tally that was only bettered by Salah (29), and his talent as an all-rounded forward is undeniable.

If Liverpool want to maximise the careers of Virgil van Dijk and Salah, who are both 33 years old, then signing Isak may be a sensible approach.