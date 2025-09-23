Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso reportedly 'demands' for the Spanish giants to sign a 26-year-old Liverpool star next summer.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso is reportedly keen to sign Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister next summer.

The 26-year-old has entered his third season as a Liverpool player after signing from Brighton & Hove Albion for an initial £35m in June 2023, and he has established himself as an important first-team star an Anfield.

Mac Allister recently made his 100th appearance for the Reds and in that time has contributed with 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions, including five goals and five assists in 35 Premier League games to help Arne Slot’s side win the title last season.

Only three Liverpool players played more minutes in all tournaments last season than Mac Allister (3,569), who has also lifted the EFL Cup during his time at Anfield.

The impressive performances of Mac Allister, who has made six outings for Slot’s side so far this term, are understood to have caught the eye of Real Madrid’s new boss Alonso, who succeeded Carlo Ancelotti in the summer after two-and-a-half years at Bayer Leverkusen.

Real Madrid 'tested' Liverpool with €120m Mac Allister offer

According to Fichajes, Los Blancos have identified Mac Allister as a transfer target for next summer and Alonso has ‘demanded’ the club to sign the 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina.

The report adds that Mac Allister is the ‘great desire’ of Alonso, who considers the midfielder as the ‘key’ to forming a double pivot in the centre of his team alongside Aurelien Tchouameni.

Mac Allister is said to be the right profile of midfielder to slot into Alonso’s side and is regarded as the ‘missing piece’ to a midfield already including Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

While Real Madrid are not expected to make moves in the January market, it is claimed that the Spanish giants will have the financial means to complete a big-money transfer and fulfil Alonso’s wishes.

Luring Mac Allister away from Liverpool ‘will not be easy’, but Real Madrid are said to have already ‘tested’ a deal to sign the midfielder with an offer close to €120m (£105m), a figure that could be entertained by the Reds.

Mac Allister content at Liverpool despite Real Madrid links

Mac Allister is under contract at Anfield until June 2028 and he stated in April that he ‘does not need to move’ any time soon despite links with Real Madrid.

“I read the rumours and the news reaches me, but the important thing is the present, Mac Allister told reporters. “As much as the club loves me, if I play badly this weekend, they will lose interest.

“I’m fine at Liverpool and I don’t need to move. So I have a lot of respect for the club and I don’t think it’s necessary to talk about other teams.

“I’m a bit remote, so some fans greet you with respect, but in the city they’re more passionate. The club is like a family. One phrase sums it all up: ‘You’ll never walk alone’.

“The moment the anthem is playing is incredibly powerful. One of the most beautiful. The game doesn’t start until it finishes playing.”

Mac Allister is in contention to play for Liverpool in Tuesday night’s EFL Cup third-round tie at home against Championship club Southampton.