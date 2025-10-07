The availability of Liverpool target and Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi is reportedly revealed, as big clubs circle the English centre-back.

Crystal Palace are willing to consider serious offers in January for Marc Guehi, but Liverpool will face competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona, the latest report has claimed.

The international break has paused proceedings in Europe's top leagues, but it has not slowed speculation regarding Eagles captain Guehi.

Liverpool were close to signing him on deadline day of the summer transfer window, but a deal collapsed at the eleventh hour, though many supporters assumed the club would simply wait until next summer to sign him for free upon the expiry of his contract.

The centre-back is reported to also be on the radar of a number of elite European sides, with Barcelona and Real Madrid having been credited with an interest in the Englishman in the past.

Sky Sports News claim that the La Liga teams would have an advantage in the race to sign him, as while Palace would consider a serious offer in the winter from the likes of Liverpool, Guehi can sign a pre-contract agreement with either of the Spanish clubs in January.

Can Liverpool beat Barcelona and Real Madrid to Marc Guehi?

Real Madrid and Barcelona enjoy a status in football that few other teams do, with the Spanish giants both seen as the pinnacle of club football.

Boyhood Liverpool fan Trent Alexander-Arnold opted to leave in the summer of 2025 to Los Blancos having run his contract down to its final months, while Frenchman Kylian Mbappe joined from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024 for free.

Barca currently employ Manchester United winger and supporter Marcus Rashford having taken him on loan for the 2025-26 campaign, and they have also previously convinced the likes of Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho to join from Liverpool.

If Guehi is approached by either Real or Barca, then the Reds may have to come to terms with the fact they could miss out on a key target.

Why Liverpool must sign Palace's Guehi in the winter

Liverpool have struggled to keep clean sheets, with the club only preventing their opponents from scoring twice in seven Premier League games, conceding nine times.

Virgil van Dijk has predictably excelled at the back, but Ibrahima Konate has struggled to find the form that made him standout in 2024-25.

It should be noted that the latter is currently injured, while Giovanni Leoni is set to miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury, meaning Joe Gomez and Van Dijk are Arne Slot's only senior centre-back options.

Defensive midfielder Wataru Endo is also sidelined, and given Gomez has frequently been beset by injuries in the past, it is not unrealistic that the Reds could be forced to use Ryan Gravenberch in the backline.

SIgning Guehi must be seen as a priority, even if Liverpool have to pay more than they would have originally intended to.