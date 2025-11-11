Juventus are reportedly looking to take the lead in the race for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, who is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has reportedly failed to rule out an exit from Anfield in 2026 amid interest from across Europe.

The 26-year-old is one of the most sought after centre-backs in the game right now, supposedly commencing talks with Bayern Munich over a possible switch.

When fit, Konate forms part of a formidable defensive partnership with Virgil van Dijk on Merseyside, where the Premier League title was lifted last season.

However, Arne Slot's side have struggled at the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign, losing 3-0 to Manchester City prior to the international break.

As a result, the English champions currently sit eighth in the Premier League standings, a mammoth eight points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool star Konate 'open to options' amid transfer speculation

According to TEAMtalk, Konate is 'open to options' ahead of the 2026 transfer windows, with a number of clubs keen on the player.

The report claims that the 26-year-old is wanted by Serie A side Juventus, who are looking to steal an edge over competitors in the race for the defender.

It is understood that the Old Lady would be willing to promise Konate a starting spot in the side, something that Bayern Munich might not be able to.

There is also known to be admirers of the Frenchman in the corridors of power at Paris Saint-Germain, who are gunning for consecutive Champions League crowns.

With his deal expiring at the end of the season, Liverpool are looking to extend the contract of Konate, who could be sold in the £40m-£50m range in January.

Avoiding Matip repeat

Liverpool are looking to avoid a situation in which a high-profile player departs at the expiration of their Anfield contract without a transfer fee.

Joel Matip was lost in such circumstances during the reign of Jurgen Klopp, and the pattern could be set to repeat itself during the summer of 2026.

Trent Alexander-Arnold also left Liverpool at the end of his deal, although Real Madrid paid £10m to secure the right-back in time for the Club World Cup.