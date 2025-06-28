Jarell Quansah's medical at Bayer Leverkusen is reportedly pencilled into the diary as Liverpool close in on the £30m+ sale of one of their long-serving academy products.

Jarell Quansah's medical at Bayer Leverkusen has reportedly been booked for Monday as the Liverpool defender prepares to depart Anfield for the BayArena.

The Reds and Die Werkself have been in constant dialogue throughout the summer transfer window, firstly negotiating Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz's moves to the home of the Premier League champions.

Now, Leverkusen are about to poach one of Liverpool's own talents, as the 2023-24 Bundesliga Invincibles are on the verge of sealing a deal for Quansah, who will replace departing captain Jonathan Tah.

A fee of £30m plus £5m in add-ons has supposedly been agreed between the two clubs, as Reds academy graduate Quansah prepares to leave the club he first joined as a schoolboy back in 2008.

Now, journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that the defender will undergo his medical tests with Leverkusen on Monday following the conclusion of the Under-21 European Championships.

Quansah Leverkusen medical 'booked' as buyback option confirmed

Quansah's England will take on Germany in Saturday's tantalising final, where the 22-year-old is expected to operate in central defence once more, having played every minute of the competition so far.

The versatile defender only signed a new Liverpool contract until 2029 back in October, but the Reds will now have to pay a premium if they wish to prise him away from Erik ten Hag's side down the line.

Liverpool and Leverkusen have agreed a buyback option for Quansah, but the Premier League champions will have to fork out at least £60m and potentially up to £70m - depending on add-ons - to reunite with the Englishman.

For now, Quansah will depart Liverpool having made 58 appearances for the senior side since coming through the youth system, providing three goals and three assists across all competitions.

The 22-year-old started just four matches in the 2024-25 Premier League season, though, as Ibrahima Konate has established himself as Virgil van Dijk's first-choice defensive partner.

One in, one out in the Liverpool defence?

Quansah's exit could immediately precede the arrival of a new centre-half, as Liverpool are believed to be edging closer to the signing of Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi.

The England international is about to enter the last 12 months of his contract with the FA Cup winners, who are supposedly prepared to let him leave for a little over £40m in the current window.

Guehi will both cover for and compete with Konate for starts alongside Van Dijk in the backline, and he could eventually inherit the Frenchman's throne altogether.

Indeed, Konate is also out of contract in just over a year's time, and the ex-RB Leipzig man has supposedly made a decision about where his future lies as Liverpool struggle to make headway in talks over an extension.