Liverpool are reportedly in active discussions to tie teenage talent Rio Ngumoha down to a new long-term contract at Anfield.

The 2008-born attacker is viewed as one of the top prospects in the Reds' academy ranks and made his senior debut for Liverpool in January's 4-0 FA Cup third-round thumping of Accrington Stanley.

Ngumoha was given the nod from the off in that game at Anfield and completed 72 minutes before being replaced by Jayden Danns, drawing praise for his effervescent and mature performance.

At 16 years and 135 days, Ngumoha became the youngest-ever Liverpool player to feature in a men's FA Cup match, and Arne Slot heralded his one-vs-one ability in his post-game media duties.

As well as making his senior debut, Ngumoha set up three goals in nine Under-18 Premier League matches last season, in addition to scoring twice in eight Premier League 2 appearances for the Under-21s.

Liverpool 'plan to advance' in talks over Ngumoha contract

However, the 16-year-old's academy contract with the Reds runs out at the end of next season, leaving the Premier League champions at risk of seeing him depart for nothing in 2026.

Liverpool will take steps to ensure that does not occur, though, as Fabrizio Romano reports that discussions are now ongoing with Ngumoha's entourage to tie him down to a new contract.

The attacker will be able to sign his first professional deal when he turns 17 on August 29, and Romano adds that the club 'plan to advance' contract negotiations ahead of his birthday next month.

As an Under-18s player, though, Ngumoha will only be permitted to sign a three-year contract until the end of the 2027-28 season, which can then be extended again upon his 18th birthday in 2026.

The youngster left Chelsea's academy last summer to join the Reds and has also won 12 caps for England's Under-17 side, whom he represented at this year's European Championships.

Ngumoha and other Liverpool youngsters who could shine in pre-season

The countdown is on to Liverpool's pre-season, as the Reds commence their preparations for the 2025-26 campaign away to Championship outfit Preston North End on Sunday afternoon.

Slot's squad then travel to Asia for a pair of friendlies with Yokohama F. Marinos and AC Milan, before a double-header with Athletic Bilbao at Anfield on August 4.

Ngumoha and several other emerging prospects should be given ample chances to impress in pre-season, a list that includes Trey Nyoni, who also penned a new long-term Liverpool contract recently.

Centre-back duo Amara Nallo and Wellity Lucky could earn valuable first-team minutes too, as should the likes of Jayden Danns, Lewis Koumas, Kaide Gordon, James McConnell and Trent Kone-Doherty.