Liverpool confirm a new contract for one of their 18-year-old academy talents as Arne Slot prepares to make a decision on his short-term future this summer.

Liverpool have confirmed that midfield starlet Trey Nyoni has penned a new long-term contract with the Premier League champions.

The 2007-born youngster - who turns 18 today - made his first-team debut for the Reds in a 2023-24 FA Cup tie against Southampton and made another handful of appearances for the senior team last season.

Nyoni played five times for Arne Slot's team in the 2024-25 campaign, including his first-ever appearance in the Champions League in a 3-2 league-phase loss to PSV Eindhoven, where he became Liverpool's youngest male European player of all time.

The 18-year-old is still waiting to earn his maiden minutes in the Premier League, but he is nevertheless regarded as one of the club's most promising academy talents, and his status has now been recognised with a new contract.

"It means a lot," Nyoni told Liverpool's media channels after putting pen to paper. "Obviously supporting the club from young as well, so it's a great feeling.

"But now I have to go out and show why I've earned this contract. I think it's just step-by-step, day-by-day, just becoming better every day. Just improving as a player.

"I'm still young, so there's a lot of improvement. That's the most important thing. I just have to repay them in that way."

First team or loan: What does the new season hold for Nyoni?



“Now I have to go out and show why I’ve earned this contract.” ?? pic.twitter.com/iEbSOi6Xoc

— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 30, 2025

New contracts have immediately preceded loan exits for a couple of Liverpool players this summer; Vitezslav Jaros and Harvey Davies both signed new terms before moving to Ajax and Crawley Town respectively.

However, Nyoni remains on the books at Anfield for now, and the England Under-20 international should be assessed by Slot in pre-season before a decision is taken on whether to loan him out or keep him.

The Leicester native should expect to earn plenty of minutes in friendly matches this summer, and a couple of potential midfield exits could open the door for him to make an even bigger mark in the first team.

The established pairing of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch is unbreakable, but Wataru Endo and Tyler Morton could both seek pastures new before the September 1 transfer deadline.

As a result, Nyoni may have a more prominent role to play next season, although it would not be a surprise to see lower-league clubs express their interest in a temporary deal as the summer progresses.