Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a January move for a Premier League attacker who is attracting interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo in the winter transfer window.

The Reds splashed out over £450m in the summer transfer window, recruiting Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni.

However, Liverpool are yet to see a return on their investment on the pitch, with Arne Slot's side struggling to match the high standards of the 2024-25 campaign.

In fact, they will head into Wednesday's Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt on the back of a four-game losing run after falling to a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

Liverpool eyeing Semenyo as Salah replacement

Mohamed Salah is among the Liverpool stars that has struggled this term, having netted just three goals in 11 competitive appearances this term.

The Egyptian has failed to score in any of his last five Liverpool appearances, with The Mirror reporting that his dip in form has convinced Liverpool to speed up their quest to sign his long-term successor.

The report claims that Liverpool are keen on Bournemouth's Semenyo and are weighing up whether to make a bid in the January transfer window.

Liverpool could face competition for Semenyo's signature, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race after making enquiries in the summer.

Semenyo signed a new long-term deal to put the summer transfer interest to bed, but there is believed to be a release clause in his contract.

Why are Liverpool targeting Semenyo?

Semenyo impressed for Andoni Iraola's side last season, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists in 42 competitive appearances.

The Ghana international has gone from strength to strength in the opening two months of the 2025-26 campaign, having registered nine goal contributions in as many Premier League matches.

In fact, Semenyo is currently sitting in second spot in the Premier League scoring charts after finding the net on six occasions this term.

Semenyo scored two of those goals in the opening day defeat to Liverpool, so Slot's side will be more than aware of what the 25-year-old is capable of.