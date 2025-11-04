Liverpool transfer news: Reds star 'fought until the last minute' to join Real Madrid in the summer

By
Liverpool star 'fought until the last minute' to join Real Madrid in the summer
© Imago
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk reportedly fought until the last minute to move to Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk reportedly fought tooth and nail last season to secure a move to Real Madrid

Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold entered the final year of their contracts in the summer of 2024, and their futures were not solved towards the end of the season. 

Alexander-Arnold decided to move to Madrid, while the other two pledged their commitment to the club and signed fresh contract extensions. 

According to a report from the Madrid-based newspaper AS, Van Dijk fought until the last minute to force a move to Madrid, despite knowing that Los Blancos had no interest in him. 

Van Dijk flirted with potential Madrid move? 

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk pictured on October 4, 2025

The report claims that Van Dijk's agent contacted Spanish representatives to try and establish a direct connection with Madrid, who were not interested in signing him. 

The 34-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs of this generation, reportedly received a huge financial offer from Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, but he rejected every proposal in the hope that he could force a move to Madrid. 

Back in 2020, the Dutchman tore his cruciate ligament, and although he returned to his best form, Madrid decided to look for other options due to the injury he suffered. 

The timing of the news raises eyebrows 

Liverpool players during a match on October 22, 2025

The Spanish press tends to cover transfer reports in depth almost daily, as we saw in the case of Alexander-Arnold, and it comes as a huge surprise that they chose to keep such a headline-grabbing subject under the carpet for all these months! 

They chose to publish the story ahead of Liverpool's crucial Champions League clash against Madrid at Anfield on Tuesday night, raising eyebrows about the true motive behind it. 

Throughout the 2024-25 season, not once did the Spanish or English press leak Van Dijk's apparent interest in moving to Madrid; rather, the Dutchman remained confident that his future would be sorted out with Liverpool at some point. 

It also comes as no surprise that the report ends with a brief mention of Madrid's interest in Ibrahima Konate, who has not yet signed a new deal at Anfield, leading many to think that it could be a strategy to shift the focus and destabilise the fanbase. 

Liverpool won the last meeting between the two sides last season, and a strong result and performance on Tuesday night will give them a massive lift after a recent slump in form. 

ID:585093:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4273:
Written by
Saikat Mandal

Click here for more stories about Arne Slot

Click here for more stories about Liverpool

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Arne Slot Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold Virgil van Dijk Xabi Alonso Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!