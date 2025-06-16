Liverpool 'set deadline' for Konate contract talks

Liverpool reportedly set a deadline to finalise a new contract with defender Ibrahima Konate, who is attracting interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Liverpool have reportedly set a deadline to agree a new contract with defender Ibrahima Konate.

The Reds spent a significant portion of their title-winning campaign contending with speculation surrounding the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Each of them were all in the final years of their respective deals until Liverpool eventually agreed new contracts with Van Dijk and Salah.

However, the Premier League winners were unable to reach an agreement with Alexander-Arnold, who opted to leave his boyhood club for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Liverpool will be keen to avoid a similar situation next season, which is why they want a quick resolution to Konate's contract uncertainty.

Liverpool set Konate contract deadline

As it stands, the France international will become a free agent when his current contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have set the end of the summer transfer window as a final deadline to agree a new contract with the 26-year-old centre-back.

The report states that Liverpool will look to advance contract talks with Konate's camp over the coming weeks and months.

There is a suggestion that the Reds could entertain transfer offers if it becomes clear they will not be able reach an agreement with the Frenchman.

Liverpool will be aware that the current transfer window represents their final opportunity to secure a substantial fee for Konate, unless they are successful in contract negotiations.

Who is interested in Konate?

A recent report claimed that Real Madrid could look to repeat their plan for Alexander-Arnold by signing Konate at the end of his contract.

However, it remains to be seen whether they would be open to making an offer this summer if Liverpool decide to listen to proposals.

Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the Liverpool man, while Al-Hilal are another club that have been mentioned as a potential suitor.

However, Liverpool will be determined to keep hold of a player who has formed a strong central defensive partnership with Van Dijk.

Konate started 30 of his 31 Premier League appearances last season, helping the Reds clinch their 20th top-flight title.