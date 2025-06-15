Real Madrid are reportedly drawing up plans to sign another Liverpool defender in a bargain deal following the recent addition of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate in a bargain deal.

Los Blancos recently unveiled Trent Alexander-Arnold as one of their summer additions after the defender opted to let his Liverpool contract run down.

The England international was expected to sign on a free transfer, before they paid Liverpool £10m to recruit him in time for the Club World Cup.

While Alexander-Arnold is preparing to make his Real Madrid bow, Los Blancos are already drawing up plans to recruit one of his former teammates on a free transfer.

Real Madrid eyeing Konate move

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Real Madrid are eyeing a move to sign Liverpool's Konate on a free transfer at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Konate is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract and is yet to put pen to paper on fresh terms with the Premier League champions.

The report claims that the Liverpool hierarchy are growing concerned that Konate could follow in Alexander-Arnold's footsteps next summer.

As it stands, the France international will be free to start negotiations with overseas clubs over a pre-contract agreement from January 1.

With that in mind, Liverpool will know they need to make swift progress in contract negotiations if they are to fend off interest from the likes of Real Madrid.

Konate's importance to Liverpool

The Reds will be desperate to retain Konate's services, having seen the Frenchman form a formidable central defensive partnership with Virgil van Dijk.

Konate started 30 of his 31 Premier League appearances to help Liverpool win the Premier League title in Arne Slot's first season in charge.

The centre-back ultimately played a key role in the Reds recording 14 league clean sheets - more than any other team in the top flight.

Overall, the 26-year-old has featured in 132 competitive matches for the Reds and has lifted five trophies since he arrived from RB Leipzig in 2021.