Inter Milan have reportedly become the latest team to join the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The England international seemed destined to complete a summer move to Liverpool, only to see the proposed deal fall through on the final day of the window.

Liverpool continue to be linked with the Palace star, although it remains to be seen whether they reignite their interest in the January market.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are among the clubs that have been mentioned as potential rivals for Liverpool in the race to sign a player who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Inter join Liverpool in Guehi race

According to Tuttosport, Inter Milan are the latest team to show an interest in the Liverpool-linked centre-back.

The report claims that Guehi has emerged as a possible option, with Inter wary that they could lose a couple of defenders next summer.

Stefan de Vrij and Francesco Acerbi are both out of contract at the end of the season, and will walk away as free agents if they fail to secure new deals.

In addition to Guehi, Inter are considering a number of other defensive targets, including Club Brugge's Joel Ordonez, Udinese's Oumar Solet, Lazio's Mario Gila and Sassuolo's Tarik Muharemovic.

Could Inter use Bisseck to sign Guehi?

As it stands, the Nerazzurri are behind Liverpool in the battle to sign Guehi in 2026, although they could look to use Yann Aurel Bisseck to gain an advantage.

Palace reportedly identified Bisseck as a replacement for Guehi in the summer, but the player and Inter were reluctant to commit to the move.

However, Palace could be tempted to renew their interest in January after seeing Bisseck struggle for game time in the opening two months of the 2025-26 season.

With that in mind, Inter may propose the idea of a swap deal in the winter transfer market; otherwise, they will have to battle with a host of other clubs for Guehi's signature as a free agent next summer.