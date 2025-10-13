Liverpool will reportedly have to battle it out with Premier League rivals for the signature of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi in the coming transfer windows.

Liverpool's advantage in the race to sign Marc Guehi has reportedly disappeared, and this has allowed Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United to enter the race for the Crystal Palace man.

The Reds will hope that they can return from the October international break rejuvenated after having suffered three consecutive losses prior.

Arne Slot has several issues to address, with his top priority to improve his side's defensive performances given they have already conceded nine times in seven Premier League games.

Ibrahima Konate has struggled for consistency at the back this season, and had the Reds not failed to sign Palace central defender Guehi this summer, the Frenchman may have been removed from the first XI already.

Liverpool could regret their inability to sign the Englishman as TBR Football claim that Guehi is no longer giving the Reds priority amid reported interest from several rivals, as well as the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Defensive revolution: Ibrahima Konate out, Marc Guehi, Dayot Upamecano in?

Some supporters have argued that Konate's struggles this campaign have partly been because of the distraction of his contract saga, with his deal set to expire at the end of 2025-26.

If new terms cannot be agreed, he will have to be replaced with a high-level centre-back, and perhaps the Reds could look to Bayern Munch defender Dayot Upamecano.

The Bayern man's contract will also expire at the end of the season, and Liverpool could come to an agreement with him in January if no extension is signed by the winter window.

Guehi could join for free if the Merseysiders fail to sign him in January, and after spending more than £400m in the summer of 2025, summer 2026 could be a considerably cheaper transfer window.

Liverpool's defence: Why have Arne Slot's side been so vulnerable in 2025-26?

Liverpool's individual defenders have shown in the past that they are capable playing well, but other than Virgil van Dijk, the entire backline have struggled this term.

Following the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, the Reds have found it difficult to play out from the back, with Van Dijk their only consistent progressive passer.

Konate, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley have often played long passes once pressed, and losing possession so easily has meant they have faced more attacks.

Improving with the ball would reduce the number of dangerous moments the team have to deal with, so perhaps Slot should focus on side's weaknesses in possession first.