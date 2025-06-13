Paris Saint-Germain reportedly make it clear that Bradley Barcola will not be leaving the club during this summer's transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made it clear that Bradley Barcola will not be leaving the club this summer.

There has recently been a host of speculation surrounding the France international, with Liverpool and Bayern Munich believed to be interested in signing the 22-year-old during this summer's transfer window.

Barcola was in excellent form for PSG during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring 21 goals and registering 19 assists in 58 appearances in all competitions.

However, he was only a substitute for the Champions League final, with Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia starting as the front three.

PSG 'not prepared' to sell Barcola this summer

However, according to Foot Mercato, PSG have made it clear that Barcola is unavailable for transfer this summer.

The report claims that there is not a situation which would lead to the French champions sanctioning a sale, such is his importance to the project at the club.

Barcola made the move to PSG from Lyon in the summer of 2023, and he has represented the capital giants on 97 occasions in all competitions, scoring 26 goals and registering 28 assists in the process.

What now for Liverpool, Bayern?

Liverpool have allegedly agreed a British-record transfer fee of £116.5m with Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz.

Meanwhile, Bayern are said to be pressing ahead with a move for Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams.

However, there has seemingly been a fresh twist in the Williams saga, with Barcelona said to have met with his agent on Friday to discuss a potential move to Camp Nou.

Both Liverpool and Bayern appear to be moving on from Barcola, with PSG not prepared to let one of their most talented players leave in what is a very exciting period in the club's history.