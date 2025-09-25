Liverpool reportedly receive a boost in their quest to keep Ibrahima Konate amid Real Madrid’s interest following William Saliba’s imminent extension.

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate is seen as a unique market opportunity by Real Madrid but there are those within the club that have doubts about signing him, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds are set to take on Crystal Palace on Saturday in their sixth Premier League game of the season, and they will need their defence to be in their best condition if they are to beat the Eagles.

Virgil van Dijk has excelled this term, and while his partner Konate struggled at the start of 2025-26. he has since rediscovered his form.

The latter's contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign, and there are fears that he will leave the club for Real Madrid, who have been strongly linked to the defender.

ESPN report that while Real see him as a good market opportunity given his contract situation, especially in light of Arsenal agreeing a new deal with William Saliba, their desire to bring Konate to Spain is not shared unanimously behind the scene.

Why Arne Slot and Liverpool have to keep Ibrahima Konate

The Reds have only kept two clean sheets in seven games this season, and they have conceded two goals in three of those fixtures.

While observers might argue that the team must improve defensively, Liverpool's full-backs are primarily used in attacking phases of play, and their adventurous nature means the team's centre-backs must be comfortable defending large spaces.

Konate has proven that he is among the best channel defenders in the Premier League, with the 26-year-old finding success against pacy wingers such as Gabriel Martinelli.

Removing the centre-back from the squad could be dangerous heading into the 2026-27 season, particularly as youngster Giovanni Leoni will have only recently recovered from a serious knee injury.

What does the future of Liverpool's defence look like without Virgil van Dijk?

Virgil van Dijk is still Liverpool's leading centre-back, but considering he is 34, the club cannot continue to rely on the Dutchman forever.

Keeping Konate at the club would help smooth the transition to life without Van Dijk, but the Reds would still be lacking a progressive passer in the backline.

Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi has predominantly played on the left of back three and could assume the captain's place in the Liverpool team, and though he is not as physically imposing, his passing ability is impressive.

Perhaps an amalgamation of Guehi and Konate could help replace the impact of Van Dijk, though it remains to be seen if the Reds can keep the latter.