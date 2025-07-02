Liverpool confirm the permanent departure of England Under-21 international Jarell Quansah to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

The 22-year-old has spent the majority of his summer to date at the Under-21s European Championships, where he formed a successful partnership with Charlie Cresswell at centre-back.

Quansah and the Young Lions navigated six tournament matches - including a tense final against Germany - to lift the youth title once again.

Triumph on the international stage for the youngster arrives after a trophy-laden spell at Liverpool, who won the Premier League during 2024-25.

Since making his first-team debut for the Reds in 2023, Quansah has featured on 58 occasions for the Merseyside giants, scoring three goals.

Liverpool announce Quansah's Leverkusen switch

Just days after continental glory with Lee Carsley's Young Lions, Quansah has secured a switch to German outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

According to BBC Sport, Liverpool have pocketed £35m from the sale of the promising defender, who will look to blossom into one of the Bundesliga's best defenders.

It is understood that Quansah has put pen to paper on a bumper five-year contract at BayArena, committing him to the club until the summer of 2030.

With the 22-year-old counting as a homegrown player, the fee secured from the sale will count as pure profit in Liverpool's Profit and Sustainability calculations.

Quansah is the subject of the third deal between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen this summer following the transfers of Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz to Anfield.

Quansah's Bundesliga quest

Sitting behind Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order at Liverpool, Quansah needed a move away to give himself the best chance of regular first-team football.

A good environment for nurturing English talent over recent years, the Bundesliga will provide the 22-year-old with a new challenge.

Leverkusen are also set to offer Quansah the stage to impress Three Lions head coach Thomas Tuchel, who will be considering the centre-back for next year's World Cup squad.