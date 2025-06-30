Liverpool are reportedly preparing to wave goodbye to defender Jarell Quansah, who has completed a medical at Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

The 22-year-old has spent the first half of the summer on international duty with England Under-21s in Slovakia at the European Championships.

Quansah was a starting centre-back for the team alongside Charlie Cresswell as the Young Lions defeated Germany in the final.

Focusing on club football, the youngster enjoyed a productive 2024-25 term, helping Liverpool lift their second-ever Premier League crown.

Quansah started just four matches in the top flight for the Reds, though, largely kept out of proceedings by Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Quansah completes Leverkusen medical?

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool defender Quansah is edging towards an exit from Anfield this summer.

The report claims that the centre-back has now completed a medical at German powerhouses Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the new term.

It is understood that the Bundesliga side will pay an initial £30m for the services of the 22-year-old, who enjoyed a loan spell at Bristol Rovers during 2022-23.

An additional £5m in add-ons will be available in the future to Liverpool, should the player reach certain appearance and performance metrics.

There is supposedly a £51m buy-back clause in the agreement, although that stipulation only becomes active during the summer of 2027.

Liverpool's defensive ranks

With Trent Alexander-Arnold departing for the bright lights of Real Madrid and Quansah set for a Leverkusen switch, Liverpool needed to bolster their backline.

The Premier League champions have done that in some style over recent weeks, signing full-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

Whilst looking to continue the title-winning momentum of 2024-25, Liverpool boss Slot knows that new faces are key to his side's search for success next year.