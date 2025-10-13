Liverpool are behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race, but the gap is just one point, and there may be reason for optimism for Reds fans.

Arsenal are not as strong as Liverpool's detractors have argued, and the gap in quality between the sides is not as extreme as has been suggested, Reds expert David Lynch has asserted.

Arne Slot's side entered the international break in second place in the Premier League, one point behind first-placed Arsenal.

While the gap could be easily overturned given just seven games have been played, there are concerns that the Gunners could pull further ahead due to the Merseysiders' inconsistencies.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch insisted that he was relaxed about the title race as Arsenal's own flaws have not dissipated, saying: "I'm not panicky about it. I know now they're the form team at the moment, but everyone [gets carried away]. This is football, isn't it?

"They're supposedly the best thing since sliced bread, but all the weaknesses we talked about in the period where they dropped points are exactly true now. They haven't alleviated any of the question marks around their creativity.

"Five open play goals out of 14? That's crazy. You can't win a league title with 36% of your goals coming from open play. That doesn't seem feasible. No one is talking about that as a massive issue for Arsenal. Defensively, hugely impressive, but there's going to be a week where the corners won't go in or they don't win a penalty."

Arsenal have scored nine of their 14 Premier League goals from either corner kicks or from the penalty spot, and it is hard to see them being as efficient from dead-ball situations for the entirety of 2025-26..

Have Liverpool had a harder start than Arsenal in 2025-26?

The Reds have endured a difficult start to the season, with the club already having faced the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, as well as city rivals Everton.

Liverpool have only played one team outside of the top 11, and have faced five of the top eight, whereas the Gunners have taken on three of the bottom six, all of whom had to travel to the Emirates.

Lynch argued that Slot has endured a more difficult fixture list so far than Mikel Arteta, when he told Sports Mole: "There was so much chat before the season about how difficult Arsenal's start was, but if you look at it in context, their average position for the teams they've been facing is much lower than Liverpool's.

"They've faced Forest early in the season - one of the easiest games you could have. They've had to face Manchester City at home, to come to Liverpool. There's no question that those are difficult games, but they've also faced West Ham at home, Nottingham Forest at home and Leeds at home.

"That's the teams that are in 19th, 17th and 15th in the league. Liverpool would have loved some games like that. The lowest Liverpool have faced is Burnley in 18th, and that was their first big home game that they got since coming back up to the Premier League - they hadn't lost a home game in over a year."

Liverpool face a difficult test against Manchester United on October 19, and it is important that the come through that game with three points in order to keep the pressure on Arsenal, who play Fulham a day earlier.

Are Liverpool too good to not compete with Arsenal for the Premier League title?

Many pundits and fans have argued that the club must win the Premier League title due to the fact they spent more than £400m in the summer transfer window.

The Reds signed Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz for fees in excess of £100m each, and though the duo have had mixed starts to their Anfield careers, their quality is undeniable.

Lynch urged fans to be patient with the new signings, and insisted that there is a strong chance of them finding their feet soon, telling Sports Mole: "The quality of this manager [is great]. We've seen the amount of tactical changes he's spotted in games that have won points for Liverpool.

"It's just those on-pitch relationships and how quickly he can help build them. Hopefully they come back after the international break, fixtures get slightly easier and they can get on a run that gets them top again. It's not as disastrous as people have made out.

"They will hope to fall on the right side of those close margins going forward, and maybe we see them click better once the fitness is there for Isak. Maybe Wirtz now has enough experience in the league to start to find things a little easier because the games are going to be easier."

Slot also has the likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk in his squad, and it is difficult to imagine such a talented team not challenging at the top by the end of the season.

> Click here to listen to the full discussion on Liverpool's quest to win the Premier League title ahead of Arsenal