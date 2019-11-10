 MX23RW : Friday, November 8 18:03:12| >> :120:12068:12068:
Nov 10, 2019 at 4.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Jurgen Klopp confident there will no repeat of Man City bus attack

by | 3h
Jurgen Klopp confident there will no repeat of Man City bus attack
© Reuters
City have reportedly voiced their worries about a repeat of the incident in the Champions League in April 2018 when damage was caused to their coach.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reassured Manchester City they should have no concerns about their arrival at Anfield on Sunday but accepts “it is our fault” if reservations remain.

City have reportedly voiced their worries about a repeat of the incident in the Champions League quarter-final in April 2018 when damage was caused to their team coach.

Liverpool apologised, paid compensation and were fined £17,500 by UEFA and, last season, the Premier League match at Anfield passed off without incident.

However, after Merseyside Police confirmed they were aware of one social media post urging fans to bring “pyros and pints”, Klopp sought to play down Sunday’s welcome.

“I’m a big believer of fan power – in the stadium. That’s completely different,” he said.

“(The coach incident) was a senseless thing. If somebody at Man City is concerned still, then it’s our fault.

“Not that we did it all together, we all didn’t throw the bottle or whatever it was, but it was one of us.

“That’s why we are responsible. All of us have to make sure that something like this will never happen again.”

Merseyside Police said a “comprehensive and appropriate” operation was in place for Sunday.

They also highlighted how well last season’s visit had gone in terms of a lack of trouble.

“We are aware of one poster on social media regarding a bus welcome,” said superintendent Paul White.

“The corresponding last fixture ran smoothly and we are working to ensure this game can be enjoyed safely by all as well as minimising any disruption to local residents and roads.

“As with all Premier League fixtures at Anfield, we will have officers on duty at the ground, both uniformed and plain-clothed, supported by mobile CCTV, provided by Liverpool City Council, and specialist resources including the dog section, mounted police and the National Police Air Service.

“We will also have a city-centre policing plan in place throughout the day. This is standard procedure.

“We know that this will be a busy operation and we hope that fans attending the match will act as ambassadors for their clubs.”

Klopp made a similar plea, urging fans to save their energy for inside the stadium.

“It’s long ago and since then nothing has happened. I don’t think it was Man City specific,” he added.

“After the punishment we got we haven’t had a similar situation – the positive outcome of something like this.

“Actually, we used to enjoy that (the coach welcome), when we come in, it’s impressive. It’s a nice part of football, but if you overstep the line then it’s not allowed that you do it anymore. That’s how it is.

“I wish I could say it will never happen again but unfortunately I can’t. But what I can say is we will do everything (so) that it will never happen again.

“Everybody agrees to feel this responsibility that it won’t happen again.

“That’s why I say: ‘Go in the stadium, nothing to do outside, have your food, go in, wait for the team, we will come, let’s make a pretty special game of it’.

“In football, you never know what you get for it. But we know what we have to do for it. Let’s make sure that we show that.”

body check tags ::

Click here for more stories about Jurgen Klopp

Click here for more stories about Liverpool

Share this article now:
Instagram - Follow Sports Mole
Read more about Jurgen Klopp Football
More Liverpool News
Raheem Sterling gives Manchester City the lead against Liverpool in the Community Shield on August 4, 2019.
Combined XI: Liverpool vs. Manchester City
 Manchester City's Kyle Walker celebrates scoring their second goal with Gabriel Jesus and teammates on November 2, 2019
How Manchester City could line up against Liverpool
 Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates scoring their second goal on November 5, 2019
How Liverpool could line up against Manchester City
Preview: Liverpool vs. Man City - prediction, team news, lineupsJurgen Klopp: Liverpool, Man City rivalry "getting bigger and bigger"This weekend's Premier League talking points including the table-topping clashPep Guardiola has "no doubts" Claudio Bravo can step up for CityPolice reassure Liverpool, Man City over matchday safety concerns
Jurgen Klopp confident there will no repeat of Man City bus attackPep Guardiola confirms Ederson will miss Liverpool clashMbappe to act as Salah replacement?Georginio Wijnaldum: 'Liverpool know we can always come back'Fernandinho insists Man City's poor Anfield record will count for nothing
> Liverpool Homepage
More Manchester City News
Raheem Sterling gives Manchester City the lead against Liverpool in the Community Shield on August 4, 2019.
Combined XI: Liverpool vs. Manchester City
 Manchester City's Kyle Walker celebrates scoring their second goal with Gabriel Jesus and teammates on November 2, 2019
How Manchester City could line up against Liverpool
 Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates scoring their second goal on November 5, 2019
How Liverpool could line up against Manchester City
Preview: Liverpool vs. Man City - prediction, team news, lineupsJurgen Klopp: Liverpool, Man City rivalry "getting bigger and bigger"This weekend's Premier League talking points including the table-topping clashPep Guardiola has "no doubts" Claudio Bravo can step up for CityPolice reassure Liverpool, Man City over matchday safety concerns
Jurgen Klopp confident there will no repeat of Man City bus attackPep Guardiola confirms Ederson will miss Liverpool clashGeorginio Wijnaldum: 'Liverpool know we can always come back'Fernandinho insists Man City's poor Anfield record will count for nothingMan City injury, suspension list vs. Liverpool
> Manchester City Homepage

TRENDING
MC
Preview: Liverpool vs. Man City - prediction, team news, lineups
GL
Mauricio Pochettino hints at resting Giovani Lo Celso this weekend
LA
How Liverpool could line up against Man City
JS
Preview: Juventus vs. Milan - prediction, team news, lineups
Click for more trending news

TOP STORIES
PS
Mbappe to act as Salah replacement?
GX
Newcastle to move for Granit Xhaka?
EB
Haaland to consider RB Leipzig switch?
NI
Neymar to return in time for Madrid clash?
Click for more top stories

TRANSFER NEWS
PS
Zinedine Zidane denies trying to unsettle PSG's Mbappe with "dream" comment
JT
Barcelona to offload Todibo in January?
OG
Inter want Giroud as Lukaku backup?
BM
Juventus to move for Ivan Rakitic?
Click for more transfer news

LATEST NEWS
LM
Liverpool vs. Manchester City: Six classic encounters
RS
Combined XI: Liverpool vs. Manchester City
MC
How Man City could line up against Liverpool
LA
How Liverpool could line up against Man City
Click for more latest news

MOST READ
ED
Eric Dier opens up on "serious" illness woes
EB
Preview: Southampton vs. Everton - prediction, team news, lineups
PS
Mbappe to act as Salah replacement?
LG
MLS chief: 'Ibrahimovic has signed for AC Milan'
Click for more most read news
TRENDING TOPICS
  • Preview: Norwich vs. Watford
  • Preview: Forest vs. Derby
  • Champions League team of the week
  • Europa League groups
  • Latest transfer talk
    • Today's Games
    Premier League
    La Liga
    Serie A
    Bundesliga
    Ligue 1
    NextGen ATP Finals Semi-Finals
    6pm
    De Minaur
    Tiafoe
    8pm
    Sinner
    Kecmanovic
    Eredivisie
    Primeira Liga
    FA Cup
    Scottish Championship
    Turkish Super Lig
    Belgian Pro League
    Russian Premier League
    Danish Superliga
    Norwegian Eliteserien
    Segunda Division
    Serie B
    2.Bundesliga
    Ligue 2
    Eerste Divisie
    Welsh Premier League
    Argentine Primera Division
    Liga MX
    Australian A-League
    Gallagher Premiership
    > View full version> Yesterday's results
    Tables
    TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
    1Liverpool1110102591631
    2Manchester CityMan City1181234102425
    3Leicester CityLeicester117222781923
    4Chelsea117222517823
    5Arsenal114521615117
    6Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd11443128416
    7Bournemouth114431413116
    8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341414015
    9Crystal Palace114341014-415
    10Manchester UnitedMan Utd113441311213
    11Tottenham HotspurSpurs113441716113
    12Wolverhampton WanderersWolves112721414013
    13West Ham UnitedWest Ham113441417-313
    14Burnley113351418-412
    15Newcastle UnitedNewcastle11335917-812
    16Aston Villa113261618-211
    17Everton113261117-611
    18Southampton112271027-178
    19Norwich CityNorwich112181126-157
    20Watford11056623-175
    > Full Version

    Subscribe to our Newsletter


    Transfer Talk Daily
    Match previews - twice weekly
    Morning Briefing (7am UTC)
    Ultra close-up image of Kevin De Bruyne [NOT FOR USE IN ARTICLES]Get the latest transfer news, match previews and news direct to your inbox!
     