Liverpool beat Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday, but they failed to keep a clean sheet, and some fans are concerned about the club's defence.

Liverpool's ability to overcome their defensive frailties at this stage of the season is a positive, Reds expert David Lynch has insisted.

The champions emerged as 2-1 winners on Saturday afternoon against local rivals Everton, and though they were comfortable for large periods in the first half, they failed to keep a clean sheet.

Arne Slot's side have now conceded seven goals in their first six games in all competitions, and there are concerns that continuing to be as open at the back could cost the club in the title race.

Lynch did not dismiss those concerns, but he also reminded fans that title-winning teams often encounter difficulties, telling Sports Mole: "Great sides find a way through, and you will be tested from time to time. It's all about how you [deal with conceding].

"If there's another area you could be critical of them, it's at times like against Burnley where they did not fashion enough good chances, or when they're not patient enough with the ball, not speeding the play up in the right moments and picking the moments to take them apart, but football's about results."

The Reds often lost possession in their own half as the game wore on against Everton, and their inability to control possession allowed Everton to gain a foothold.

Liverpool's opponents analysed: Positive Premier League signs

It should be noted that Liverpool have faced a number of challenging opponents at the start of the season, with the club having already played Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Arsenal, Burnley and Everton.

The Merseysiders have four more points than they did in the corresponding fixtures last season, and wins against rivals Everton and Arsenal cannot be taken for granted.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch praised Liverpool for managing to get the better of all five teams despite playing below what they are capable of, saying: "They played Bournemouth, who are fifth at the moment. Burnley away in their first big home game since coming up. It's a tough place to go.

"Newcastle, who the narrative around that game and the atmosphere was absolutely insane. Liverpool have had a very tough start, and the start of the season this time around was a much tougher start than Liverpool had on paper last season.

"The underlying numbers don't look too bad, and they've picked up 15 points. You've got to say there are a lot of positives there. The underlying numbers are going to get better from this point onwards and the performances in general are going to get better."

Liverpool have conceded five Premier League goals despite facing just four xG, and the three teams to have faced less xG have only played four league games this term.

What should Arne Slot expect from Liverpool moving forward?

The Reds' win against Everton means they will end the weekend in first place, and they will be at least three points ahead of Arsenal by the time matchweek five ends.

Liverpool will be challenged in their next three league games considering they will face Crystal Palace and Chelsea away from home, before facing Manchester United at Anfield later in October.

Slot's side will also play two games in other competitions before they play United, and Lynch argued that fans should expect the players to hit their stride soon, when he told Sports Mole: "It's too early in the season to make any sweeping conclusions, but Liverpool have had a lot of change that was going to make things difficult.

"I don't expect them to click until we're 10 games in or so, and their job prior to that form kicking in and that rhythm being found is to pick up as many points as possible, and they're absolutely doing that. They've got good habits, they're doing the right things, they're making the right subs.

"I don't buy into the suggestion they're unsustainable, particularly when you look at the performances of teams around them. If Liverpool are unsustainable, then their rivals are equally so. It's just that part of the season where everyone's a bit patchy, but Liverpool have done really well in that period."

Liverpool were excellent in the opening stages against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and against Everton on Saturday, and perhaps they will dominate for longer periods as the season progresses and their new signings settle into life on Merseyside.