Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku replicates Eden Hazard as his side beat Liverpool 3-0 in the Premier League at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

Jeremy Doku became the first player to score, win at least 10 duels, complete at least seven dribbles, create at least three chances and have at least three shots in a single Premier League game since Eden Hazard for Chelsea in 2019 against West Ham United when Manchester City beat Liverpool on Sunday.

The winger was the best player on the pitch when his side trounced Liverpool 3-0 at the Etihad, with Pep Guardiola securing victory in his 1000th game as a manager in football.

City's win might have been made easier had Erling Haaland converted a penalty when the scoreline was level, but the Norwegian still managed find the back of the net.

Nico Gonzalez's deflected effort doubled the hosts lead shortly before half time, before Doku then scored from distance in the second half, capping off a man of the match display.

Can Manchester City catch Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title?

City's win on Sunday means they are now just four points behind Arsenal after 11 games, and given the Londoners still have to come to the Etihad, that gap could easily be overturned.

The Citizens will face Newcastle United, Leeds United, Fulham and Sunderland in their next four Premier League matches, and they should be expected to do well in those fixtured considering three of those teams reside in the bottom seven.

As for Arsenal, they face Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Brentford and Aston Villa in their next four top-flight outings, a difficult period of games.

The Gunners' defensive solidity means they are unlikely to lose often, but their struggles in the final third could result in costly draws.

Guardiola has often relied on Haaland for goals this season, but if the likes of Doku and Phil Foden continue to excel, then it would not be surprising if his side managed to capitalise on any points Arsenal drop.

What next for Arne Slot and Liverpool?

Arne Slot must be under pressure given he has overseen seven defeats from his side's last 10 games, especially as they are now effectively out of the title race.

The Reds are eight points behind Arsenal, but overturning that deficit would almost certainly require the team to pull off a perfect run over the remainder of the campaign.

After spending more than £400m in the summer, there can be no excuses for the side's struggles, and his failure to address defensive concerns is alarming.

Slot should still be in the dugout after the international break, but with three of Liverpool's next four league games against teams in the bottom five, anything other than close to maximum points should be seen as unacceptable.

