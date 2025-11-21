Liverpool will face Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday, and Arne Slot may encounter numerous problems against Sean Dyche due to his tactical style.

Liverpool's weakness to second balls may mean that Nottingham Forest could cause Arne Slot's side problems, Reds expert David Lynch has warned.

The resumption of Premier League football this weekend will see Liverpool host Forest at Anfield on Saturday, and a loss for the Merseysiders would be their sixth in seven top-flight matches.

Sean Dyche's visitors are 19th in the table but the head coach's direct style of play could be hard to counteract, especially as the Reds have struggled to deal with opponents that defend deep and play long.

Lynch still expressed his view that Liverpool should win, though admitted the game is unlikely to be straightforward, when he told Sports Mole: "With the Forest one, it's that Achilles heel of long balls and second balls. If there's an upside for Liverpool, it's harder for Dyche teams to stamp their mark when they're away from home.

"At Anfield, Liverpool should be able to control them, keep the ball and limit their ability to create knockdowns. It's much easier to do that at home, and you'd also like to think it's something they've been working on. I'd like to see the midfielders close to the centre-backs at times to be there to scrap for second balls.

"I don't want to see knockdowns from Konate or Van Dijk dropping to Morgan Gibbs-White in space. The midfielders have got to get close to the centre-backs, and accept that this is not a game that we need to see a full press - we don't need Mac Allister pushed up onto their deepest midfielder because they're not going to pass out from the back."

Liverpool have faced 816 long passes this season, the fourth most in the division, and they found it difficult to win second balls against the likes of Manchester United and Crystal Palace earlier in the campaign.

Alexander Isak or Hugo Ekitike: Who should Liverpool start up front?

While Florian Wirtz has been ruled out of the game and will play no part in Arne Slot's forward line, there are still question marks about which players will play in the Reds' attack.

Striker Alexander Isak was signed for a fee of £125m from Newcastle United, but he may face a battle for a place in the XI against Hugo Ekitike.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch argued that Ekitike's selection is straightforward due to Isak's lack of fitness, while Cody Gakpo is set to start due to Wirtz's injury, saying: "I'm not sure Isak is in a position to be starting games yet, although I know he had a few minutes for Sweden.

"It's a straightforward one to go with Ekitike. The biggest question mark over the front line was [with Wirtz] as Liverpool's best team at the moment has got Wirtz on the left, but his injury changes things. Against Nottingham Forest, when they're going to sit deep, you probably need a goalscorer like Gakpo anyway.

"I would have been absolutely fascinated to see what this team selection would have looked like, because if it is Gakpo against Wirtz on the left-hand side going forward, then there's a case to drop Wirtz completely from the team at times, and we're talking about a £116m signing."

Isak is yet to score in the Premier League for Liverpool, and Ekitike has settled into the starting XI, so perhaps continuity on the weekend would be sensible.

Will Curtis Jones start in midfield or at right-back?

The Reds also face a dilemma in the middle of the pitch, as the injury to right-back Conor Bradley means that a midfielder will almost certainly be used on the right side of defence.

Dominik Szoboszlai is an option to feature in the backline, but his impressive form in midfield could lead to Slot positioning Curtis Jones at right-back instead.

Lynch spoke highly of Jones, and insisted that he should be playing more regardless of his position, telling Sports Mole: "I'm always in favour of Curtis Jones starting games. He's had a little bit of a rest as he's not been on international duty.

"I'm always in favour of Curtis Jones being in there, and he has always been a really capable deputy to Mac Allister, but he might have to [play in defence] on Saturday.

"Nottingham Forest at home straight after an international break - the manager knows it could be a tough game for Mac Allister, who might not be at his best, but he doesn't have much of a choice. At least Jones helps build up, which would be really helpful."

All four of Szoboszlai, Jones, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are likely to start, especially as deploying Joe Gomez on the right side of defence would be risky given Slot would then be starting all three fit centre-backs.

> Click here to listen to the full discussion on Liverpool's match against Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday

No Data Analysis info