Sports Mole rounds up the latest on Liverpool's injury and suspension news before they welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday, hoping to reboot their campaign with three points against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Arne Slot's Reds endured one of the worst runs in club history when they lost six out of seven games leading up to the start of November, but they thought they had turned a corner after an impressive 2-0 victory against Aston Villa and a 1-0 triumph over Real Madrid earlier this month.

However, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City scuppered the Merseysiders' resurgence by downing them 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium last time out, and Liverpool will be hoping to avoid slipping back into losing form this weekend.

Bolstering that aim will be the returning Alisson Becker, who Slot expects to be ready to make his first appearance since being forced off with a hamstring injury against Galatasaray on September 30, and the top-flight champions will be pleased to see their absentee list looking shorter than it has in weeks.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash against Sean Dyche's Tricky Trees.

ALISSON BECKER

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Forest)

Alisson is on course to make the matchday squad for the clash with Forest, but until Slot gives the firm thumbs-up in his pre-match press conference, the Brazilian remains a minor doubt.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Eighteen-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni arrived on Merseyside in the summer with bags of potential, but he unfortunately suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during his debut outing against Southampton in the EFL Cup in September.

The former Parma youngster is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign, and no date has been set for his return.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 3 (vs. Sunderland)

Jeremie Frimpong picked up his second hamstring injury of the season against Eintracht Frankfurt back in October, and while he is closing in on a return to action, Slot mentioned in a press conference that he does not expect the versatile right-back to be fully fit for this game.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.



Anthony Nolan Written by

No Data Analysis info