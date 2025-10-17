Mohamed Salah's record vs. Manchester United

Sports Mole takes a closer look at Mohamed Salah's record against Manchester United, including overall wins, goals and assists.

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah has failed to hit the extremely high standards he sets himself this season, but Sunday's visit of Manchester United in the Premier League could be the catalyst for a turnaround in fortunes.

The Egypt international has not endured a disastrous start to 2025-26 by any stretch of the imagination, but three goals and three assists from 10 games across all competitions is underwhelming for a player of the 33-year-old's ilk.

Perhaps a victim of the Reds' significant summer upheaval, Salah has failed to register a goal or assist in any of his last three appearances for the Premier League champions, but he returns to Merseyside on the back of making international history.

During the two-week pause, Salah broke the record for the most goals scored in African World Cup qualifiers, and no Man United fan needs reminding of the horrors that the winger has put them through in previous seasons.

However, now seems as good a time as any to look back at Salah's overall record against Man United ahead of Sunday's high-profile Premier League clash.

Here, Sports Mole breaks down the attacker's numbers against the Red Devils, including goals, assists and victories.

Mohamed Salah record vs. Manchester United

Played: 17

Won: 7

Drawn: 6

Lost: 4

Goals: 16

Assists: 6

After only making the Chelsea squad for one Premier League showdown with Man United in the 2014-15 season, watching the entirety of that 1-1 draw from the bench, Mohamed Salah has been involved in all but one of Liverpool's contests with the Red Devils since returning to English shores.

In that time, the Egyptian wing wizard has produced a staggering 22 direct goal contributions - 16 of his own and six assists - scoring more against the 20-time English champions than he has against any other club.

West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Arsenal have all conceded in the double figures to Salah, but Man United are officially the attacker's favourite opponent, and his 16 strikes also means that he is the highest-scoring player in the history of this fixture.

Second on the list is former Reds hero Steven Gerrard with nine to his name, although Salah had to be patient for his first contributions versus the Red Devils, drawing blanks in four meetings during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns.

© Reuters

The start of the 2019-20 season also marked the start of the Salah goal rush against Man United, and the ex-Chelsea man has found the mark in 10 of his last 12 matches with the Red Devils across all tournaments.

The most recent of those came in January 2025, where he scored his 175th Premier League goal in a 2-2 Anfield draw; prior to that, he netted at Old Trafford for the seventh game running - and his 10th at the stadium overall - after providing two assists for Luis Diaz in a 3-0 September 2024 win.

Six months beforehand, Salah did what he does best at the Theatre of Dreams during the sides' gripping FA Cup quarter-final, although his effort was ultimately in vain as the Reds bowed out courtesy of a 4-3 defeat.

Salah also failed to fire - alongside his Liverpool teammates - in a goalless draw at Anfield in December 2023, which ended his five-game Premier League run of notching at least one goal or assist against the Red Devils since also blanking in January 2021.

However, the ex-Chelsea and Roma man quickly returned to scoring ways against Man United in April 2024, netting from the penalty spot to dramatically rescue a Premier League point for the Reds late on before doing what he does best again in 2024-25.

