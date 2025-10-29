Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool take on Aston Villa in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot will hope to give himself breathing room with a win in the Premier League against Unai Emery's Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds were slain 3-0 by Crystal Palace on Wednesday at home in the EFL Cup, their sixth defeat in seven games, whereas Saturday's visitors beat Manchester City 1-0 last Sunday in the league.

Slot's side are currently seventh in the Premier League with 15 points from nine games, level with eighth-placed Villa, whose goal difference of one is just one fewer than their hosts' figure.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League match.

What time does Liverpool vs. Aston Villa kick off?

The match will kick off at 8:00pm on Saturday evening in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. Aston Villa being played?

This clash is set to be hosted at Anfield, a stadium with a capacity of 61,276.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

Fans can catch the action live on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels.

Streaming

Viewers can stream the game if they have purchased the Discovery+ subscription package that includes TNT Sports, an option that is also available via the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Key match events will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, and highlights will be posted on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after full time.

Who will win Liverpool vs. Aston Villa?

Anything other than a win will be considered a failure for Liverpool, especially after they rested most of their first-team stars against Crystal Palace.

However, they have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past 10 games, and they have lost each of their last four matches in the Premier League.

Aston Villa have already beaten Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur this season, and they head to Anfield having won six of their seven most recent outings, while losing just once in their past 10 fixtures when excluding penalty shootouts.

Saturday's clash will be a tense affair, and pressure will no doubt mount on Slot if his side succumb to yet another loss.

