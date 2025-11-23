Liverpool boss Arne Slot is under pressure, and the club's owners Fenway Sports Group reportedly come to a decision about his future in the Anfield dugout.

Liverpool have no immediate plans to sack Arne Slot despite the team's 3-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds suffered a humiliating loss at Anfield against Forest on Saturday, with the defeat the club's sixth in seven Premier League games, and they are now 11th in the top flight with 18 points from 12 games.

Even the most devout supporters of Slot have started to question his long-term future on Merseyside, especially as Liverpool spent almost £450m in the summer transfer window.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the Dutchman's future and claimed that owners Fenway Sports Group have no plans of making a change in the dugout just yet, saying: "I don’t have any sort of information on Liverpool's owners deciding to take a decision immediately.

"They are not thinking about changing the manager. They are not in talks with any other manager. That’s the situation as of today."

Slot has less than two years left on his contract, and unless a new offer is made before the end of the season, it is hard to see the club keeping him for the final season of his deal.

Liverpool 2025-26 Premier League season: What has gone wrong for Arne Slot?

The Reds were five points ahead of Arsenal after they beat Everton 2-1 at Anfield in September, but their performances in the opening stages of the season were concerning despite the fact they were winning.

Liverpool have been consistently beaten in midfield, with opponents taking advantage of the fact the Merseysiders have struggled to deal with second balls.

Slot's side recovered the ball 48.9 times per game last season, and also won 34.2 ground duels, but those stats have dropped to 43.8 and 31 respectively this campaign.

One of the ways to prevent second balls being so dangerous is to press high and disrupt teams before they play long, but Liverpool's press has been poor all campaign, with the likes of Cody Gakpo, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak lacking the intensity of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

Arne Slot replacements: Who could take over at Liverpool?

Former boss Jurgen Klopp has expressed little desire to return to coaching, although he has said that returning to Liverpool in some capacity is possible, so perhaps he could be an option as an interim until the end of the season if Slot was sacked.

There are numerous other candidates for the role in the dugout, including Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola and Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner.

Neither boss has proven they can play a possession dominant style of football, though perhaps their counter-attacking philosophies would translate well to Champions League football.

There have been consistent rumours of a rift between Real Madrid players and manager Xabi Alonso, and if there is tension behind the scenes, then Liverpool would be wise to keep tabs on the situation.