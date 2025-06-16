Sports Mole challenges you to name Rafael Benitez's 25 most expensive signings during his time at Liverpool.

June 16 is a particularly momentous day when it comes to Liverpool managers. Not only does Jurgen Klopp celebrate his birthday on that date, but on the same day that the German turned 37 in 2004, Rafael Benitez was officially appointed the Reds' new head coach.

The Spaniard had already put himself on the map with Valencia in his homeland, clinching two of the three La Liga titles on offer between 2001-02 and 2003-04, while also propelling Los Che to UEFA Cup glory in the latter year.

Benitez was soon headhunted by Liverpool to replace the departing Gerard Houllier, and within just one year of taking the reins, he masterminded one of the most extraordinary comebacks in the history of all sport in the 2005 Champions League final.

The Premier League's first-ever Spanish boss never truly hit the additional highs that evening in Istanbul promised - although he did collect an FA Cup winners' medal in 2006 - and his stint came to an end in 2010 after 350 games, 194 wins and four trophies.

To celebrate the anniversary of Benitez's appointment, Sports Mole challenges you to name his 25 most expensive signings as Liverpool head coach.