Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Liverpool could line up for Saturday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is keeping his fingers crossed over Ryan Gravenberch's availability for Saturday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa at Anfield.

The Netherlands international has been missing with an ankle injury since the 2-1 loss to Manchester United earlier this month, but Slot confirmed after Wednesday's 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup that he was looking good for a return on Saturday.

However, Curtis Jones (groin) and Alexander Isak (groin) are not as close to coming back, while Alisson Becker (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (ACL) and Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) remain absent.

Gravenberch's return will at least allow Slot to pair his compatriot up with Dominik Szoboszlai in a deeper midfield slot, as the out-of-sorts Alexis Mac Allister will likely be demoted to the bench.

Szoboszlai operating in the double pivot should guarantee a return for Florian Wirtz in the number 10 slot, as part of a recognisable attacking quartet with Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Hugo Ekitike.

By virtue of his venomous strike at Brentford, Salah has now registered 275 Premier League goal involvements for Liverpool, one short of the all-time record for one club set by Wayne Rooney at Manchester United.

Further back, aside from the presence of Milos Kerkez, it will be all change in the Reds' defence, where Virgil van Dijk, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate will come back in.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

> Click here to see how Aston Villa could line up for this game

No Data Analysis info