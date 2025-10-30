Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Aston Villa could line up for Saturday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has been hit with a double attacking blow ahead of Saturday's Premier League encounter with Liverpool at Anfield.

The Spaniard will be without Reds-owned Harvey Elliott, who is ineligible to face his parent club, but the playmaker was left out of the squad for last weekend's 1-0 win over Manchester City anyway.

However, there would have been a space for Elliott in the ranks this weekend, as Emiliano Buendia sustained a foot injury in the clash with the Citizens and is not expected to be involved at Anfield.

With Buendia stricken and Elliott unavailable, one of Evann Guessand, Donyell Malen or Jadon Sancho will be given the nod to join Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers and John McGinn in the final third against the champions.

Sancho replaced Buendia in the first half of last weekend's game, but the 25-year-old was then taken off himself midway through the second half, a decision that Emery confirmed was fitness-related.

If Sancho is not yet in a position to start, Malen should win the three-way tussle to replace Buendia, who takes his place on the sidelines with Youri Tielemans and Andres Garcia.

Tielemans's absence guarantees starts for Amadou Onana and Boubacar Kamara in the engine room, and Emery should also see no reason to alter his well-drilled backline.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Kamara; Malen, Rogers, McGinn; Watkins

