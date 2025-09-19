Liverpool 'receive' boost ahead of derby clash vs Everton

Liverpool will face Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, and ahead of the match Arne Slot shares positive injury update.

The Reds have made a perfect start to their 2025-26 Premier League campaign, although they have yet to produce free-flowing football that we generally associate with them.

In all four games played so far, Liverpool scored the winner after the 80th minute, which shows that while they have found an extra gear to win matches, they have been far from their best.

We observed a similar trend in the Champions League midweek, as Virgil van Dijk scored in extra time to secure a 3-2 win against Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool receive injury boost ahead of Everton clash

Ahead of the Merseyside derby, Slot has confirmed that Curtis Jones has returned to Liverpool training, and he is in contention to return against the Toffees.

Jones missed the wins over Burnley and Atletico Madrid following the international break, and has not featured for the Reds since the 1-0 win over Arsenal.

“He’s back in the fray,” Slot said, as quoted by the Evening Standard. “In the squad I would say.”

With Jones returning, Liverpool have no injury concerns ahead of the Everton game, but Slot has confirmed that he will make a late decision as to whether Alexander Isak can start for the second game in a row.

The Reds boss added: “What I do know is that Alex did feel his body more maybe than ever before after the 60 minutes he played, so let’s see how he’s recovered today and then we’re going to think about the line-up mainly today, and you will hear it then tomorrow.

“[Training later on Friday] is all to do with the early kick-off on Saturday, that we give them a little bit of extra time to recover and one of the ways to recover really well is sleep, as we all know."

Big season for Jones to make an impact

With Liverpool spending big in the summer on several new players, it will be interesting to see how Slot uses his midfield options throughout the campaign.

Ryan Gravenberch is one of the guaranteed starters in the team, but the remaining two slots are up for grabs.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been outstanding so far, and Slot is likely to utilise him in central midfield, where he is most effective with his forward runs and energetic play.

Alexis MacAllister brings solidity in the middle of the park, which means Jones needs to force his way into the starting line-up.

The 24-year-old is a stylish midfielder, but he is often accused of slowing things down with his hold-up play. The England midfielder needs to make the best use of his opportunities; otherwise, he could become surplus to requirements by next season.