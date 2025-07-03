Liverpool president explains Premier League plans in the US

Liverpool president hails Premier League's US growth amid Club World Cup debates.

As debate continues over the Club World Cup and with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Liverpool president Tom Werner is banking on the Premier League's surging popularity in the United States to drive football’s growth across the Atlantic.

The New York-born businessman, who also oversees the Boston Red Sox — part of the Fenway Sports Group ownership alongside Liverpool — believes American enthusiasm for football is "powerful" and only set to increase, particularly through the Premier League.

“The passion fans in the United States have for football is difficult to describe, but it’s incredibly strong and on a trajectory that can only grow, especially with the 2026 World Cup. And what’s happening this summer with the Club World Cup — maybe not everyone is watching just yet, but it’s generating interest,” Werner told The Times.

Premier League dominates US interest ahead of Club World Cup

Werner believes scheduling plays a huge role in why the Premier League, rather than the Club World Cup or even the World Cup, captures American viewers.

“When you ask US television executives: ‘Are you interested in the Club World Cup or the World Cup?’ they respond: ‘No, we want the Premier League.’ Having Premier League matches on US TV on Saturday and Sunday mornings is fantastic. It’s a bit like ‘breakfast at Wimbledon’, and the 4.30pm Sunday kick-off is brilliant—it’s 11.30am on the East Coast, people head to bars and enjoy their day,” Werner explained.

As a television producer and co-founder of the company behind hit shows such as That '70s Show and Roseanne, Werner knows the broadcasting industry well. He also pointed to the game’s growing influence on younger generations, particularly among girls.

Werner's confidence is supported by impressive investment figures. According to The Times, US network NBC signed a six-year Premier League broadcasting deal in 2022 worth £2.15bn.

Viewership numbers in the US are climbing, with estimates suggesting over 40 million Americans tune in to Premier League action during the season.

The Liverpool president also highlighted the “global power” of the club, noting Liverpool achieved over one billion social media engagements last season —when the Reds secured the Premier League title.

“We’re fully aware of Liverpool’s global strength. The club’s reach worldwide is unmatched in the Premier League. We’re the only club to surpass 500 million TV views as of March 2025. Last season, we achieved 1.7 billion social media engagements — perhaps not unique, but still a massive figure,” Werner added.

Liverpool’s new era after Klopp and £180m transfer investment

Beyond growing audiences, Werner addressed the major change at Anfield with the departure of Jurgen Klopp, who stepped down at the end of the 2024-25 season.

“Appointing Jurgen Klopp was transformational. So, when he stepped away — and, of course, we were disappointed, but we understood because it’s such a demanding job — we were confident that his decision was the right one for him and, in time, for the club too,” Werner told The Times.

Fresh from their league triumph, Liverpool have spent big to strengthen the squad, investing around £180m in the summer transfer window.

Top signing Florian Wirtz, regarded as one of Germany’s brightest prospects, joined from Bayer Leverkusen for £106m. The Reds also secured right-back Jeremie Frimpong as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, goalkeeper Freddie Woodman to provide cover for Alisson and Mamardashvili, and youngster Armin Pecsi, who will initially link up with the under-21s.

Liverpool's pre-season presentation is scheduled for Monday 7 July. Their warm-up matches kick off six days later with a friendly against Preston North End, followed by four additional games before their competitive season begins.

The Reds will face Crystal Palace — last season’s FA Cup winners — in the Community Shield on 10 August.

Liverpool's Premier League campaign begins at home to Bournemouth before tough early fixtures against Newcastle (away), Arsenal (home), Burnley (away) and Everton (home).

This article was originally published on Trivela.