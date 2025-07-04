Liverpool reportedly make a decision on players' returns to pre-season training following the devastating news of Diogo Jota's death at the age of 28.

Liverpool have reportedly cancelled pre-season fitness tests that were scheduled for a few players on Friday in the wake of Diogo Jota's devastating death.

The late 28-year-old was on his way back to England with his brother in the early hours of Thursday morning when they were killed in a car crash in northern Spain.

Jota was due to return to Liverpool's Kirkby training base on Monday for summer testing with the rest of his teammates, many of whom have posted heart-warming tributes and messages of support to his family and friends.

According to BBC Sport, some Liverpool players were preparing to start their pre-season on Friday, but those examinations have now been postponed following Jota's death.

Instead, those players will rejoin their fellow squad members on Monday for a 'phased' return to training ahead of Liverpool's first summer friendly against Championship side Preston North End on July 13.

The details for Jota and Silva's funeral have also been confirmed by a parish priest, and Liverpool players and staff will be expected to attend the service in the brothers' native Portugal.

Jota - who became a husband 10 days before his death - won four major trophies during his time at Liverpool and also represented Gondomar S.C., Pacos de Ferreira, Porto, Atletico Madrid and Wolverhampton Wanderers during his career.

> Diogo Jota: 1996-2025