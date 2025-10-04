General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Liverpool make Ibrahima Konate January 'decision' amid contract uncertainty

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate will decide his future amid growing concerns about his poor form recently, but the Reds reportedly want to keep him.

Liverpool are reportedly reluctant to sell Ibrahima Konate in the January transfer window despite his recent poor performances. 

The French defender is in his final year of his contract at Anfield, and he has yet to sign a new deal at the club, although talks are ongoing at the moment. 

The 26-year-old has started all six Premier League games for the Reds so far. However, his long-term future under Arne Slot has come into question recently after several disappointing performances this season. 

Konate was below par in Liverpool's 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace last week, and he was atrocious in the 1-0 loss against Galatasaray in midweek in the Champions League. 

Liverpool make 'January decision' on Konate 

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate with Hugo Ekitike on August 4, 2025

According to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool are standing firm in their efforts to keep the French defender at the club.

Konate has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, and while there could be a temptation to offload him to prevent him from becoming a free agent next summer, Liverpool are reluctant to let him leave in January. 

The Reds need him more than ever to step up and raise his game, and they are determined to keep him at the club for the long term, although the final decision rests with the defender. 

David Ornstein has recently suggested that, contrary to reports that Konate has rejected a new contract extension offer at Anfield, the situation has reached a more of a stalemate. 

Konate is on £70k-per-week wages at the club, and he is looking to double his wages. Currently, negotiations with the player's agent are ongoing, but Liverpool have yet to secure his signature, which remains a major concern. 

Liverpool need defenders either in January or next summer

Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi pictured on September 6, 2025

Despite Konate's contract situation, it is apparently clear that Liverpool rate him highly, and his current form has no bearing on his long-term future. 

However, Liverpool may look to sign a new defender in January following the ACL injury to Giovanni Leonni, who is expected to be out for almost a year. 

The Reds retain an interest in Marc Guehi after missing out on him in the summer transfer window, and it will be interesting to see if they make another attempt to lure him away from Selhurst Park in January. 

In recent weeks, Liverpool have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano, and he could be a terrific signing for the club on a free transfer if the Frenchman does not extend his deal at the German club. 

Written by
Saikat Mandal

