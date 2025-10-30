Liverpool right-back Jeremie Frimpong is reportedly set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after he injured his hamstring against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 24-year-old picked up a hamstring injury during Liverpool's 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt and has not played in the last two games against Brentford and Crystal Palace.

The Dutch defender, who joined the Reds in the summer transfer window from Bayer Leverkusen, earlier picked up an injury during the Premier League clash against AFC Bournemouth and missed two games before returning in September.

It appears that he has picked up a recurrent hamstring problem, but this time, he could be set for a long spell, which should come as a big blow for Arne Slot, who is under tremendous pressure following six defeats in the last seven games.

Liverpool learn extent of Frimpong injury

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the right full-back is facing around six weeks on the sidelines, which means he could be out until the middle of December.

Frimpong will not only miss Liverpool's crucial Premier League clash against Aston Villa this weekend, but he will also be absent against Real Madrid (Champions League) and Manchester City (Premier League) before the international break.

After the break, Liverpool will face six matches in 17 days, starting on November 22 – Nottingham Forest (h), PSV Eindhoven (h), West Ham (a), Sunderland (h), Leeds (a), and Inter Milan (a) - and Frimpong will hope to return at some point around that time.

Alexander Isak and Curtis Jones are also doubtful for the Villa clash at Anfield on Saturday, but Ryan Gravenberch could return to the starting lineup.

Could the door open for Calvan Ramsay?

In Frimpong's absence, Arne Slot will have to rely on Conor Bradley, who remains the only fit senior out-and-out right back.

The Reds boss could also give more game time to Ramsay, who impressed heavily during Liverpool's 3-0 loss against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Joe Gomez and Dominik Szoboszlai can also play as right backs, but the Hungarian is best utilised playing in midfield.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have suffered four Premier League defeats in a row, and the title challenge could be over (if not already) if they drop more points in their upcoming fixtures.