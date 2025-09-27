Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Ronald Araujo's situation at Barcelona, amid the uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konate's situation at Anfield.

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Ronald Araujo's situation at Barcelona, amid uncertainty over Ibrahima Konate's future at Anfield.

Konate has entered the final 12 months of his contract, raising the possibility that he could depart on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are understood to be among Konate's potential suitors, while there is also said to be interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Liverpool have not given up hope of agreeing a new deal with Konate, but they are scouring the market for a potential replacement in case the Frenchman leaves next summer.

Liverpool monitoring Barcelona's Araujo

Earlier this month, it was reported that Liverpool had identified Barcelona's Araujo as a possible option to strengthen their backline.

According to Caught Offside, the Reds are continuing to keep a close eye on his situation at the Catalan giants, as they weigh up a future move.

The report claims that Liverpool view Araujo as a 'realistic target', although they could face competition from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Uruguay international only signed a new deal in January to extend his Barcelona contract until the summer of 2031.

However, the Blaugrana are said to be open to selling the 26-year-old if they receive an offer in the region of €50m (£43.7m) to €60m (£52.4m).

Why are Barcelona open to Araujo departure?

Araujo is one of the captains at Barcelona, but he is not regarded as a guaranteed starter despite his senior status in the squad.

The Uruguayan has had to settle for three starts in Barcelona's opening six matches of their title defence in La Liga.

Araujo was able to make a positive impact in Thursday's away clash against Real Oviedo, netting the final goal in a 3-1 victory over the newly-promoted side.

The Catalan giants will be aware that selling Araujo could help improve their financial situation, although Hansi Flick will surely want a replacement lined up before he sanctions a sale.