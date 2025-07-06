Liverpool announce that the Diogo Jota book of condolence will remain available to sign for another 48 hours following the Portuguese's tragic death alongside his brother.

Liverpool have announced that the Diogo Jota book of condolence will be available to sign for another 48 hours for any fans wishing to pay their respects.

The Reds remain in mourning for the loss of their number 20 and his brother Andre Silva, who were killed in a car crash in Spain in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Arne Slot and his squad attended the siblings' funeral service in Gondomar on Saturday morning, where a private ceremony was held for friends and family while fans and the media gathered outside.

Hours after Jota's death was announced by the club, Liverpool opened physical and digital books of condolence, allowing supporters to express their sympathies at the premature and devastating passing of the Portugal duo.

The Reds originally planned to close the physical book on Sunday, but they announced in a statement that the tribute would remain available to sign in the Anfield Road Stand reception area of Anfield for another 48 hours.

Supporters can leave messages in the book between the hours of 9am and 8pm on Monday, July 7 and Tuesday, July 8, while the digital copy also remains available on the official Liverpool website.

How else might Liverpool honour Jota?

In a joint statement released on the day of Jota's death, Liverpool confirmed that Jota's number 20 shirt would be "immortalised", and there have been calls to retire the jersey.

Manchester City and Millwall both took shirts out of service following a player's premature death; the Citizens retired the 23 after Marc-Vivien Foe's passing in 2003, before Millwall did the same with their number 20 shirt following Matija Sarkic's death last year.

The idea of a permanent tribute at Anfield has been mooted, either in the way of banners and flags or even a statue commemorating the late 28-year-old.

Portuguese giants Benfica erected a statue of Hungarian striker Miklos Feher in 2004 following his on-field cardiac arrest and subsequent death, alongside a glass case displaying his kit and medals.

Prior to his fatal accident, Jota represented Liverpool on 182 occasions, scoring 65 goals and winning four major trophies during a five-year spell.

The attacker also represented Atletico Madrid, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Porto, Pacos de Ferreira and Gondomar, while Silva played for Penafiel at the time of his death.