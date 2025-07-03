Liverpool's chief executive of football Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes release a joint statement following the death of Reds forward Diogo Jota.

The Portuguese, who was just 28 years old, died alongside his brother Andre Silva following a road traffic incident in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Jota married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso last month, and the pair had three children together.

Edwards and Hughes have said that Liverpool will look to honour Jota with 'meaningful tributes' in the coming days, while the club's head coach Arne Slot has also released a statement reacting to the tragic news.

Edwards, Hughes release statement after Jota death

"There is nothing that we can say in this moment to ease the pain of such a devastating tragedy. We all feel utterly bereft right now," read the joint statement on Liverpool's official website.

"In such heartbreaking circumstances, it is our responsibility to acknowledge the collective grief we are experiencing, to pay tribute to our Diogo, and to offer unwavering support to his family who remain our absolute priority at this time.

"Diogo’s wife, Rute, their three beautiful children, his parents and wider family are facing an unimaginable loss. This tragic accident has taken not only Diogo, but also his brother, Andre Silva. We mourn them both equally. We must respect the family’s privacy and give them the space to grieve in whichever way they need.

"Of course, we – his Liverpool family – are also struggling to come to terms with what has happened. As his teammates, friends and colleagues, we are consumed by shock and sorrow. We know our supporters, his national team, former clubs and teammates and the wider football community share in this grief. This is a tragedy that transcends Liverpool Football Club.

"In the coming days, we as a club will look to honour our beloved number 20 with the respect and affection he so richly deserves. We will strive to make these tributes meaningful and inclusive of our supporters, to whom Diogo meant so much.

"For now, we express a love that is filled with deep sorrow and pain. We have lost someone truly irreplaceable. Rest in peace, Diogo. YNWA."

Jota 'advised against flying by doctors'

According to BBC Sport, Jota was heading from Porto to Santander in northern Spain in order to take a ferry and return to pre-season training with Liverpool when the incident occurred.

The report claims that doctors had advised Jota against flying due to a minor lung operation that he had undergone.

Jota could have taken a ferry from Santander to Plymouth or Portsmouth in order to return to England.