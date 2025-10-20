Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggests that it is possible that he would consider a potential return to Anfield in the future.

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that it is "theoretically possible" that he would consider a return to Liverpool in the future.

The German's successor Arne Slot is currently in the spotlight after overseeing a four-game losing streak, the latest defeat coming against Manchester United on Sunday.

While there is no indication that Slot's position is under threat, failing to deliver on Liverpool's substantial spending in the summer over a long-term period will throw up question marks over his future.

Klopp has consistently stated that he has little desire to return to coaching at this stage of his life having switched pace with the job of Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull.

Nevertheless, speaking in an interview on 'The Diary of a CEO' podcast, Klopp has hinted that he would be prepared to contemplate a reunion.

Klopp speaks on potential Liverpool return

Klopp said: "I said I would never coach a different team in England. So that means if, (I did return to England) then it’s Liverpool. Yeah, theoretically it’s possible.

"I love what I do now. I don’t miss coaching. I don’t. I do coach but it’s just different, it’s not players.

"I don’t miss it. I don’t miss standing in the rain for two-and-a-half or three hours. I also don’t miss going to press conferences three times a week.

"Having ten or 12 interviews a week, I don’t miss that. I don’t. I don’t miss being in the dressing room. I coached around 1,080 games so I was in the dressing room very, very often.

He added: "Do I have to make a decision today? I will not coach again, but thank God I do not have to do that, I can just see what the future brings."

Never say never...

There was an occasion in Liverpool's recent history where they have reunited with a former manager, namely Sir Kenny Dalglish who returned in January 2011.

That said, this is a different Liverpool ownership and although they are held in the highest regard, Dalglish and Klopp are different people.

If Liverpool's poor form under Slot continued, the rumour mill would intensify when it comes to a potential return for Klopp, but he is highly unlikely to say yes to any offer unless he begins to miss the role.